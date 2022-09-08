Cocalico

Head coach: Dan Hogan (27th year)

2021 record: 8-2, 9-10

Key players lost: M Rachel Eberly, F Emma Pehote, D Kelsey Brenneman, K Maddie Beichner

Key players returning: Sr. D Natalie Sauder, M Addi Martin (1, 4), Jr. F Avery Hershey (5, 2), So. D Kaitlyn Elliott

Outlook: Have to replace the scoring of Rachel Eberly, who led the L-L with 18 league goals, and with an unusually small senior class, the Eagles have been trying to figure which pieces fit best. Look for them to figure it out in a hurry.

Donegal

Head coach: Adam Morris (1st year)

2021 record: 2-8; 2-13

Key players lost: none listed

Key players returning: F Laken Merchant (5, 0), M Sofia Floyd, D Holly Herbert, M Gina Phillips (4, 0)

Outlook: As a goal, the Indians have targeted a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Elco

Head coach: Derek Fulk (10th year)

2021 record: 9-1, Section Three champion, District Three Class 3A runner-up; 16-5

Key players lost: F Kailey Eckhart, D Abigail Sargent, D Campbelle Boltz, D Emily K. Miller, D Melissa Axarlis, M/F Emma Fox

Key players returning: Sr. F Julie Bidelspach (7, 7), Sr. F Carley Kleinfelter (2, 3), Sr. F Emily M. Miller (3, 5), Sr. M Sophie Irvin, Sr. D Carissa Bender, Sr. K Sam Nelson (0.20 GA, 10 SO), Jr. F Carsyn Boyer (8, 4)

Outlook: Shooting for their eighth straight section title, and 10th in 12 years, the Raiders are well-staffed to do just that.

Lebanon

Head coach: Heidi Evans (4th year)

2021 record: 0-10 Sect. 4; 0-17

Key players lost: M Ashley Jocham

Key players returning: Jr. M Alexa Lopez, Jr. D/M Sierra Wolfe (), Jr. K Abbie Small. Fr. M Oliva Brandt steps into varsity minutes.

Outlook: With a nonleague schedule that emphasizes similar levels of competition, the Cedars look to build the foundation for future success. The rebuild shows signs of progress as the returning talent have raised the foundational skill level of the program.

McCaskey

Head coach: Christina Portelli (9th year)

2021 record: 0-10 Section Two; 4-12-1

Key players lost: M/D Sophia Hill

Key players returning: Sr. M Lucie DeSyon (12 g), Sr. K Sarah Crowley, Sr. M Rebecca Crowley, So. D Jessa Groff

Outlook: Eight returning seniors hearten the hopes of the Red Tornado as they push for a .500 season.

Octorara

Head coach: Randy Simmons (1st year)

2021 record: 3-7; 8-10

Key players lost: n/a

Key players returning: n/a

Outlook: The Braves will likely find themselves battling Lebanon to avoid the section’s basement.