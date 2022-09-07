Donegal looks to compete for a section championship following last season's success. Can Cocalico become a contender?

Cocalico

Head coach: Derek Sipe

2021 record: 7-7-2

Returning players: Matt Laudenslager, Luke Main, Weston Martin

Outlook: Following a .500 season, the Eagles have a lot of experience and are excited to see where it will take them.

Donegal

2021 record: 14-7-1

Returning Players: Caden Mullen, Andrew Myers, Brody Bonham, Josh Leidich, Travis Zimmerman, Aidan Weber, LD Hanes, Tye White.

Outlook: Ready to contend for a section championship coming off a successful season. A hungry, experienced group leads the Indians.

Elco

No information provided.

Lebanon

Head coach: Doug Hunter

2021 record: 8-9-1

Returing players: Luis Barrios, Jorge Sandoval, Antonio Scaramuzzino, Sam Martinez, Braulio Reyes

Outlook: Lebanon moves up to Section Three and looks to improve after an injury-riddled season. Cedars are ready to see where they fit in with their new rivals.

Octorara

Head coach: Trent Zook

2021 record: 6-10-1

Returning players: Eddie Zavala-Lopez, Alex Thompson, Jesus Juarez, Matthew Sellers

Outlook: A solid core of returning talent hopes to land the Braves in the district playoffs.

Solanco

Head coach: Remington Wright

2021 record: 1-17-0

Returning players: Brady Janssen, Aidan Todd, Graydon Schlagnhaufer

Outlook: A new coach tries to lead the Golden Mules to an improvement over last season and build toward the future.