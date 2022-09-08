Ephrata vs. Manheim Twp. - District 3 4A girls soccer quarterfinal
Ephrata's Emily Weidner (7) passes the ball to a teammate against Manheim Twp. during second half action of a District 3 4A girls soccer quarterfinal game at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Oct. 30, 2021.

 Chris Knight Staff Photographer

Elizabethtown

Head coach: Mark Brown (3rd year)

2021 record: 6-4; 7-10-0

Key players lost: F Olivia Shenk, M Aivery Shuck

Key players returning: Sr. F Jena Witters (8, 5), Sr. M Lily Heistand (6, 1), Sr. M Taryn Hummer, Jr. D Ady Haak, Jr. K Keegan Miller

Outlook: Bears are always in the Section Two mix. This year will be no different.

Ephrata

Head coach: Wes Deininger (13th year)

2021 record: 10-0 Section Two champion, District Three Class 4A semifinalist; 17-6

Key players lost: M Claire Schwartz, K Sophia Gonzalez

Key players returning: Sr. D Sydney Hornberger, Jr. M Emily Weidner (9, 4), Jr. M Avery Bitner. Sr. F Jorja Welsh (8, 1) currently sidelined with injury.

Outlook: Mounts are the Tiffany program of the section.

Garden Spot

Head coach: Kyle Smith (3rd year)

2021 record: 2-8, 4-13

Key players lost: Taylor Soehner

Key players returning: Jr. M Ashton Gonzalez (8, 1), Jr. D Skylar Hynson, Jr. K Kylie Weinhold, Jr. D Amber Scritchfield

Outlook: Spartans featuring playing from backline out and looking to capitalize on opponents mistakes.

Lampeter-Strasburg

Head coach: Taylor Garraffa (1st year)

2021 record: 7-3; 13-8

Key players lost: D Jenna Daveler, D Ashlyn Keys, M Molly Bucher,

Key players returning: Sr. D Madison Baker, So. M Chloe Baker

Outlook: Garraffa says the Pioneers are well-rounded and dedicated to challenging for the section title.

Manheim Central

Head coach: Andrew Stoltzfus (6th year)

2021 record: 5-5; 9-8

Key players lost: Hannah Adair, Summer Bates, Courtney Smith

Key players returning: Sr. F Abbie Reed (11, 5), Sr. F Kaylee Neff (3, 2), Sr. M Mikayla Beck (1, 2), Sr. M Emma Myers, Sr. M Abby Knapp (2, 1), Sr. D Olivia Clingenpeel, So. M Katie White (3,4)

Outlook: Senior heavy, the Barons are built for a bounce-back season, challenging Ephrata for the top spot.

Solanco

Head coach: Matt Jansen (1st year)

2021 record: 7-3 Section Three; 14-5

Key players lost: M Maya Dolan, D Rilyn Saner, D Hannah Wood, K Caroline Drumm

Key players returning: Sr. M Alanna Brown, Sr. F Meg Bailey, Sr. M Alyssa Harpe (3, 0), So. F/M Emma Housekeeper (4, 1)

Outlook: With a recent run of success the Golden Mules are excited to compete in Section Two and look to their depth to replace their graduation losses.

