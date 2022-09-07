Ephrata, Garden Spot and Manheim Central are coming off winning seasons. Lampeter-Strasburg and Elizabethtown are hoping to take a step forward. It should be an interesting race.
Cedar Crest
Head coach: Todd Gingrich
2021 record: 0-17-1
Returning players: Nick Bensing, Nick Garman, Tye Hains, Rocco Shkreli
Outlook: After struggling the past two seasons, the Falcons have more talent and a strong senior class. They have the potential for improvement.
Elizabethtown
Head coach: James Sostack
Last year’s record: 6-7-3
Returning players: Dax Kelly, Hayden Flory, Jason Stark, Aidan Bradley, Zach Verghese, Tavan Schoenberger, Juan Lopez, Xavier Giron, Caleb Garcia
Outlook: After a youthful team qualified for the district playoffs, the Bears are hungry for more. A strong defense and more aggressive offense could put them in the section title race.
Ephrata
Head coach: Rob Deininger
2021 record: 13-3-4
Returning players: Luke Wingenroth, Noah Wingenroth, Tyler Fegley, Tyler Truex, Chase Willwerth, Simon Yoder, Jaeden Akinin
Outlook: A talented group with a great work ethic returns. Mounts were an overtime loss away from reaching the league final. They want to take those extra steps.
Garden Spot
Head coach: Ken Herr
2021 record: 10-6
Top returning players: Justin Mininger, Kyle Humphreys, Jace Weaver, Rowan Sensenig, Keegan Redcay, Josh Martin
Outlook: Even with four section all-stars lost, the Spartans are optimistic. They have a talented top 14 and are looking to build off last season's success in pursuit of a section title.
Lampeter-Strasburg
Head coach: Chris Garraffa
2021 record: 2-11-4
Returning players: Dan Marcroft, Landon Rice, Alex An
Outlook: Pioneers are excited for a possible turnaround after losing just three starters from last season. They have a large group of underclassmen with varsity experience and hope to compete in the section and reach the district playoffs.
Manheim Central
Head coach: Rod Brenize
2021 season: 11-9
Returning players: Dylan Smith, Gabe Redcay, Aiden Beck, Peter Burkhart, Aaron Cassel, Max Hudson, Colin Rohrer, Max Hudson
Outlook: Coming off a winning season, the Barons have a lot of returning talent. They hope to contend in a section that appears to be up for grabs.