Ephrata, Garden Spot and Manheim Central are coming off winning seasons. Lampeter-Strasburg and Elizabethtown are hoping to take a step forward. It should be an interesting race.

Cedar Crest

Head coach: Todd Gingrich

2021 record: 0-17-1

Returning players: Nick Bensing, Nick Garman, Tye Hains, Rocco Shkreli

Outlook: After struggling the past two seasons, the Falcons have more talent and a strong senior class. They have the potential for improvement.

Elizabethtown

Head coach: James Sostack

Last year’s record: 6-7-3

Returning players: Dax Kelly, Hayden Flory, Jason Stark, Aidan Bradley, Zach Verghese, Tavan Schoenberger, Juan Lopez, Xavier Giron, Caleb Garcia

Outlook: After a youthful team qualified for the district playoffs, the Bears are hungry for more. A strong defense and more aggressive offense could put them in the section title race.

Ephrata

Head coach: Rob Deininger

2021 record: 13-3-4

Returning players: Luke Wingenroth, Noah Wingenroth, Tyler Fegley, Tyler Truex, Chase Willwerth, Simon Yoder, Jaeden Akinin

Outlook: A talented group with a great work ethic returns. Mounts were an overtime loss away from reaching the league final. They want to take those extra steps.

Garden Spot

Head coach: Ken Herr

2021 record: 10-6

Top returning players: Justin Mininger, Kyle Humphreys, Jace Weaver, Rowan Sensenig, Keegan Redcay, Josh Martin

Outlook: Even with four section all-stars lost, the Spartans are optimistic. They have a talented top 14 and are looking to build off last season's success in pursuit of a section title.

Lampeter-Strasburg

Head coach: Chris Garraffa

2021 record: 2-11-4

Returning players: Dan Marcroft, Landon Rice, Alex An

Outlook: Pioneers are excited for a possible turnaround after losing just three starters from last season. They have a large group of underclassmen with varsity experience and hope to compete in the section and reach the district playoffs.

Manheim Central

Head coach: Rod Brenize

2021 season: 11-9

Returning players: Dylan Smith, Gabe Redcay, Aiden Beck, Peter Burkhart, Aaron Cassel, Max Hudson, Colin Rohrer, Max Hudson

Outlook: Coming off a winning season, the Barons have a lot of returning talent. They hope to contend in a section that appears to be up for grabs.