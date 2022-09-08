Cedar Crest

Head coach: Scott Steffen (4th year)

2021 record: 3-4-3 league; 9-7-3 overall

Key players lost: K Kristin Brown, D Julie Marrero, D Kayla Harchuska, F Lucy Kosoff

Key players returning: Sr. F Abrielle Miller (7 g, 8 a), So. F Alaina Miller (8, 4), Jr. M Kayla Myer (4, 2)

Outlook: Will be a factor in the section race.

Conestoga Valley

Head coach: Tom Erickson (1st year)

2021 record: 1-6-3; 1-10-4

Key players lost: M Delaney Varella-Keen, D Morgan Spencer, M Hailey Rich

Key players returning: Sr. M Leah Buch, Sr. F Gabbie Nieman, Sr. D Anna Kauffman

Outlook: Bounce back for the Buckskins? With solid senior backline, Magic 8-ball says, “Most likely.”

Hempfield

Head coach: Jason Mackey (11th year)

2021 record: 3-6-1; 4-11-1

Key players lost: D Brie Zickefoose, M Kira Mattes, D Liv Richards, F Georgia Kielmeyer

Key players returning: D Blythe Jacobs, D Izzy Masengarb, M Kat Morgan

Outlook: Rare down year for Black Knights, who have something to prove.

Manheim Township

Head coach: Terry Law (23rd year)

2021 record: 9-1 Section One co-champion, league runner-up; 16-4

Key players lost: D Noa Blumenthal, D Mary Weiss, D Gianna Smith, M Missy Welch, M Sam Bennett

Key players returning: Sr. M Liza Suydam (7, 7), Jr. F Ava Byrne (11, 7), So. D Savannah Reed, Jr. K Marianthi Saxinger (0.33 GA), So. K Elizabeth O’Gorman (0.21 GA)

Outlook: Inside track on the section race, where there’s no easy day.

Penn Manor

Head coach: Bill Zapata (new this year; previously coached Penn Manor girls 2002-11, McCaskey boys 1998-2000)

2021 record: 9-1 Section One co-champion, league champion; 17-4

Key players lost: D Ella Kratz, M Lily Sugra, D Megan Burkholder

Key players returning: Sr. K Allie Burkholder (0.21 GA, 10 SO), Sr. F Carley Keene (16, 10), Sr. M/D Izzy Kligge (2, 1), Sr. F Lauren Stoner (2, 1), Jr. D Kelly Wall, Jr. M Carolyn Hinkle (3, 2)

Outlook: Got the rest of the section’s attention last year. Will continue to hold it this year.

Warwick

Head coach: Wendell Hannaford (7th year)

2021 record: 1-8-1; 5-10-1

Key players lost: F Aubrey Williamson, K Kendall Morgan, Chloe Zook, Kaiden McCardell, Demi Perezous

Key players returning: Sr. F Olivia Shertzer (returning from Academy ball), Sr. D Devon Deery, Sr. M Jaden Maloney, Sr. M Savannah Jeffers, Jr. D Olivia Fleurant, Jr. M Autumn Horst

Outlook: having retooled in ’21, the Warriors are excited to show what they’re capable of.