First day of Fall sports practice
Penn Manor's Allie Burkholder, left, and Izzy Kligge, get pumped up during the first day of soccer practice at Comet Field in Millersville Monday August 15, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Cedar Crest

Head coach: Scott Steffen (4th year)

2021 record: 3-4-3 league; 9-7-3 overall

Key players lost: K Kristin Brown, D Julie Marrero, D Kayla Harchuska, F Lucy Kosoff

Key players returning: Sr. F Abrielle Miller (7 g, 8 a), So. F Alaina Miller (8, 4), Jr. M Kayla Myer (4, 2)

Outlook: Will be a factor in the section race.

Conestoga Valley

Head coach: Tom Erickson (1st year)

2021 record: 1-6-3; 1-10-4

Key players lost: M Delaney Varella-Keen, D Morgan Spencer, M Hailey Rich

Key players returning: Sr. M Leah Buch, Sr. F Gabbie Nieman, Sr. D Anna Kauffman

Outlook: Bounce back for the Buckskins? With solid senior backline, Magic 8-ball says, “Most likely.”

Hempfield

Head coach: Jason Mackey (11th year)

2021 record: 3-6-1; 4-11-1

Key players lost: D Brie Zickefoose, M Kira Mattes, D Liv Richards, F Georgia Kielmeyer

Key players returning: D Blythe Jacobs, D Izzy Masengarb, M Kat Morgan

Outlook: Rare down year for Black Knights, who have something to prove.

Manheim Township

Head coach: Terry Law (23rd year)

2021 record: 9-1 Section One co-champion, league runner-up; 16-4

Key players lost: D Noa Blumenthal, D Mary Weiss, D Gianna Smith, M Missy Welch, M Sam Bennett

Key players returning: Sr. M Liza Suydam (7, 7), Jr. F Ava Byrne (11, 7), So. D Savannah Reed, Jr. K Marianthi Saxinger (0.33 GA), So. K Elizabeth O’Gorman (0.21 GA)

Outlook: Inside track on the section race, where there’s no easy day.

Penn  Manor

Head coach: Bill Zapata (new this year; previously coached Penn Manor girls 2002-11, McCaskey boys 1998-2000)

2021 record: 9-1 Section One co-champion, league champion; 17-4

Key players lost: D Ella Kratz, M Lily Sugra, D Megan Burkholder

Key players returning: Sr. K Allie Burkholder (0.21 GA, 10 SO), Sr. F Carley Keene (16, 10), Sr. M/D Izzy Kligge (2, 1), Sr. F Lauren Stoner (2, 1), Jr. D Kelly Wall, Jr. M Carolyn Hinkle (3, 2)

Outlook: Got the rest of the section’s attention last year. Will continue to hold it this year. 

Warwick

Head coach: Wendell Hannaford (7th year)

2021 record: 1-8-1; 5-10-1

Key players lost: F Aubrey Williamson, K Kendall Morgan, Chloe Zook, Kaiden McCardell, Demi Perezous

Key players returning: Sr. F Olivia Shertzer (returning from Academy ball), Sr. D Devon Deery, Sr. M Jaden Maloney, Sr. M Savannah Jeffers, Jr. D Olivia Fleurant, Jr. M Autumn Horst

Outlook: having retooled in ’21, the Warriors are excited to show what they’re capable of.

