Defending champion Warwick will try to hold off perennial powers Hempfield and Manheim Township.

Conestoga Valley

Head coach: David Hartlaub

2021 record: 5-9-2

Returning players: Nate Showvaker, David Irwin, Caden Bredeman

Outlook: With a large number of returning underclassmen who saw varsity time, Buckskins are optimistic they can compete in a deep, talented section.

Hempfield

Head coach: Mark Ashley

Last year’s record: 12-6-1

Returning players: Ben Ammon, Jase Colino, Zach Antesberger, Devin Schmidt, Brady King, Dylan Luong, Ben Singizwa, Justin Reinhart, Jack Tankesley, Matthew Roth

Outlook: Last season's experience as L-L runner-up, District Three semifinalist and state qualifier should help. Although nine seniors are gone, expectations remain high. The Black Knights are a league championship contender.

Manheim Township

Head coach: Kevin Baker

2021 record: 10-6-2

Returning players: Max Shaub, Eli Colantoni, Tyler Mulholland, Quaden Fogelman

Outlook: A lot of talent returns for the perpetual contender Blue Streaks. They're looking to challenge Hempfield and Warwick in the section and will be a factor in the league championship mix.

McCaskey

Head coach: Adam Wood

2021 record: 8-6-3

Returning players: Jarod Groff, Logan McIntyre, Cristian Sanchez, Chri Eh Gay

Outlook: Returning to Section One will challenge the Red Tornado after winning two Section Two titles and reaching the L-L finals twice. There's plenty of returning talent and playoff experience to help this team rise to the occasion.

Penn Manor

Head coach: Paul Taylor

2021 record: 7-7-1

Returning players: Tyler Hostetter, Gage Backus, Drew Lebo, Logan Greenawalt

Outlook: A large group of returning players combined with leadership and unity has Comets optimistic about what's ahead.

Warwick

Head coach: Matt Wagner

2021 record: 17-4-1

Returning players: Charlie Kramer, Aiden Troop, AJ Schwartz, Drew Bassoff, Titus Layton, Zach Rusnock

Outlook: Defending L-L champs have five starters returning, including two all-league standouts. Goal is to stay on top despite the departure of two All-State selections.