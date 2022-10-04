Zach Coryell and David Lapp planned the celebration before the season began. If one ever assisted the other on a goal, they were going to bust it out.

Twelve games passed and they were still waiting. Then came lucky No. 13.

It was perfect timing for Lancaster Mennonite. Coryell and Lapp connected in the 44th minute of a first-place showdown. The Blazers edged Lancaster Catholic 1-0 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four boys soccer at Mennonite Tuesday.

Once the ball hit the back of the net, neither player forgot the plan. They ran toward the sideline, twisted their bodies to form a circle and pointed at one another. It was their way of sharing the credit.

“It’s basically giving the glory to the other guy,” Coryell said. “Not putting it on ourselves.”

The pass was the most impressive part. Or, more accurately, the fake that set up the pass.

Coryell had a contested look at the net from about 25 yards and was tempted to rip it. When he saw a blur in his peripheral vision, he changed his mind.

That blur was Lapp racing down the left side. Coryell surrendered the ball.

“When I’m going up the field I can see where my teammates are and what they’re doing,” Coryell said. “I can get ready for the shot and usually pull myself back and play the ball if I see him make the right run. That’s what he did.”

Lapp then had his own thoughts to process. Where should he shoot it? How could he finish?

The sophomore wing picked the far post and sent home his seventh goal of the season.

“I made the run and I was looking,” Lapp said. “You’ve always got to expect to get the ball. When the ball got played to me, I was 1-on-1 with the keeper. I took a chance and it paid off.”

Mennonite (7-1 L-L, 9-4 overall) grabbed sole possession of first place in the section and turned the tables on Catholic after losing to the Crusaders 1-0 on Sept. 14.

Catholic possessed in the attacking third for stretches but failed to create much. The Crusaders appeared to get the bounce they needed while scrambling for the equalizer in the 88th minute.

Dawson Schreck served one into the box that was deflected to Leo Lambert on the right side. Lambert’s shot was denied by keeper Adam Nolt.

Another chance came in the frenetic closing seconds. Carson Spangler’s hurried corner kick found Schreck on the far post but he couldn’t get the header on frame as time expired.

Catholic (6-2 L-L, 9-3-2 overall) had its nine-game winning streak halted. Several Crusaders crumpled to the turf in disappointment.

Coryell’s game-changing decision seemed like a lot to process. The senior midfielder had to decide whether to pass or shoot in the split second while he was winding up for his attempt. Fifteen years of playing and hours in front of the TV watching the Premier League helped him make the correct call.

Lapp benefited. So did the rest of the Blazers.

“Throughout the season he’s had many chances where he could have taken the shot,” Lapp said. “He tries to play the easiest ball. Get an easier chance for us to score.”

Unselfishness gave Mennonite’s players first place to themselves. When the Blazers lost to Catholic the first time around, they knew they likely had to run the table to win the section.

They’re almost there. Wins over Lancaster Country Day Thursday and Northern Lebanon Monday will finish the job.

“We love to play and we especially love to win,” Coryell said. “We just have so much passion about it. It gives us so much joy to be in front.”

Capturing Section Four is the first goal for the Blazers. A way to make the regular season circle complete.