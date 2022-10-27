Dax Kelly sat on the turf for a few seconds longer than the rest of his teammates. The senior needed a moment to process everything. To realize what it all meant.

This wasn’t just the end of Elizabethtown’s season, one that seemed to have unlimited possibilities a few hours earlier. It was the end of Kelly’s high school career.

That hurts no matter how it unfolds.

“It’s just disbelief that after four years it’s over,” Kelly said. “Time really does fly. I think we definitely could have made it to states. We definitely could have gone farther.”

Top-seeded Elizabethtown fell to No. 9 Lower Dauphin 3-2 in the District Three Class 3A boys soccer quarterfinals at Elizabethtown on Thursday night.

That was the score. It wasn’t the story. There were so many missed opportunities, so many ways it could have been different.

Elizabethtown (14-4-1) possessed the ball most of the night. The Bears held a 2-0 lead after 28 minutes. The result still didn’t go their way.

“Soccer can be a tough sport,” Elizabethtown coach James Sostack said. “It will break your heart. It certainly did with us. I really felt we were a great team out there. But if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net, that’s the way it comes out.”

It didn’t look like there were going to be any anxious moments at first.

Tavan Schoenberger scored on a pass from Kelly for the opening goal in the 20th minute. Kelly then finished a pass from Hayden Flory eight minutes later. It was a beautiful tic-tac-toe exchange that included Schoenberger and Emery Morgan.

Elizabethtown was sailing. It looked untouchable.

Lower Dauphin (13-6-1) found a way back. Vicente Martinez and Astin Lehman delivered goals in the final eight minutes of the half and the Falcons were suddenly even.

“To let them back in before the half gave them momentum and confidence,” Sostack said. “We felt comfortable going out for the second half and we put on quite a performance.”

There were several near-misses for Elizabethtown.

Xavier Giron’s missile from the top of the box sailed inches over the crossbar. Caleb Garcia’s header off a corner bounced inches wide.

Lower Dauphin didn’t have a look at the go-ahead score until the Falcons were awarded their only corner nearly 30 minutes into the second half.

A ricochet found Rees Schrode and he didn’t miss. Lower Dauphin held its first lead.

The final hope for Elizabethtown produced a final bit of frustration. Jason Stark won Noah Locke’s header in the box and beat the keeper. The shot bounced directly off the left post with 75 seconds remaining.

The clock ran out on the Bears.

“This is one of the best teams I’ve had the privilege to coach,” Sostack said. “I don’t think there’s any other way but to describe this as a heartbreaker. You have to put it all together. We made some mental mistakes. They were there to capitalize on them.”

Kelly, with tears in his eyes like the rest of his teammates, packed up his bag and went to thank his coach. A handshake turned into a hug.

It was hard for Kelly to describe how he was feeling.

“Who wants to be done with their season?” he said. “We all come here because we love this game. No one wants it to be over. We had high hopes.”

Kelly was Elizabethtown’s emotional leader and one of its captains. The defensive midfielder coined the team’s motto, “Our time is now.”

Sometimes it’s not about talent or controlling play. Sometimes the bounces aren’t there. It’s just not your time.

“There’s nothing to be disappointed about with this game,” Kelly said. “We all worked hard. We all played together. We left it all out there. I’ll look back on the good memories.”

There were many of those for Elizabethtown’s players. They were hoping to create a few more.