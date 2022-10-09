Emiliano Santos Bernaldez will occasionally fall into his old habits. He can’t help it. The words have become part of him.

¡Para arriba!

Up. Or, on the soccer field, forward. He’s often encouraging the rest of Donegal’s players to attack.

For three school years, those were the words Santos Bernaldez used. The ones his teammates understood. Now? He’ll get a quizzical look if he uses them.

“I try not to,” the senior said with a smile. “Sometimes it just slips out.”

Santos Bernaldez has followed a winding road to Donegal’s back line. He spent his grade school days here before a detour to his native Mexico.

During the summer between seventh and eighth grades, he moved to Guerrero, a tourist state on the Pacific Coast. His home was near Acapulco, where he was born. He lived with his grandparents and helped with their businesses.

The move was jarring. Santos Bernaldez had lived in the United States since he was 4. His knowledge of Spanish was rudimentary and he struggled to understand conversations. Suddenly, all of his classes were in a different language and his entire world had changed.

“Everything was new,” Santos Bernaldez said. “It was pretty scary at first but everyone was nice to me. I wasn’t from there. They just wanted to know what it was like here. Everyone wants to be in the United States and have a better life.”

Donegal coach Andy Wagner, who was also the middle school coach at the time, was caught off guard by Santos Bernaldez’s departure. The center back was the MVP of the seventh-grade team.

Then he was gone.

“When he left we were very sorry he was leaving,” Wagner said. “Because he had a ton of potential. He kind of disappeared. We gave him his award at the banquet and right then and there he said, ‘By the way, we’re moving to Mexico.’ It was a surprise.”

Soccer remained part of Santos Bernaldez’s life, however. He played for the high school and club teams except for the time that was lost to COVID-19.

It wasn’t the same. The facilities were nothing like they are in Lancaster County, where teams play on pristine turf fields and the bounces are true. If he hit the ground on his field in Mexico, he paid a price.

“There was one big stadium and it was dry grass,” Santos Bernaldez said. “I remember touching the grass when I fell down the first time and it was super itchy. It was horrible. I really missed playing back here.”

As he advanced through high school, Santos Bernaldez thought more about his future. He wanted a higher education, to become the first member of his family to complete college. The family decided to return to the U.S.

Santos Bernaldez played at Manheim Central last season. Five family members crowded into a single room at his aunt’s house. Then-teammate Matt Echegoyen provided rides to games and practices.

The reunion at Donegal happened in the spring, when Santos Bernaldez showed up to some of the training sessions. He moved back to the school district where he was once among the best players in his grade.

Wagner, who had no contact with Santos Bernaldez while he was gone and didn’t know he was at Manheim Central last season, didn’t recognize his former player at first.

“You’re really Emiliano?” he asked.

“He was tiny back in middle school,” Wagner said. “Obviously he has grown a bit. After speaking to him you could see the resemblance and everything. He’s got a whole lot of talent in him.”

Santos Bernaldez stepped directly into the starting lineup. This time at left back. He’s an important contributor to a team that’s fighting for a spot in the District Three Class 3A playoffs.

The return was seamless. Santos Bernaldez had stayed in touch with some of his classmates and fit in once he put on that green and white uniform again.

Santos Bernaldez likes to push forward. Hence the phrase “para arriba.” He provides speed on the left side and tries to create chances for his midfielders and wing. Donegal felt like home, even after a detour south.

“It’s like learning to ride a bike when you haven’t been on it for a while,” Santos Bernaldez said. “You pick it up again. At first it’s a little confusing, but after a while it’s just nice.”

Wagner said Santos Bernaldez is capable of playing in college. That dream of being a family pioneer is alive and well.

The one constant through his ever-changing life has been soccer. No matter where he went or what words were spoken, Santos Bernaldez stuck with his favorite game.

He adjusted. He persevered.

“He really wants to play,” Wagner said. “He almost had 100% attendance in the offseason. He really takes an interest in soccer and wants to be out there. He’s got the heart for it. That’s for sure.”

Santos Bernaldez hopes returning to the U.S. will take his life where he always wanted to go: Up.

That translates to any language.