If the PIAA goes on to allow high school athletes to endorse products and services and market their sports-related images and skills, Pennsylvania would not be the first state to do so.

Most states have passed or introduced laws allowing NIL. There is NCAA and proposed federal legislation along the same lines.

Nine states had adopted a policy allowing NIL for high school athletes as of June 1, according to USA Today. Five states had policies deemed unclear, and the rest, including Pennsylvania, had policies prohibiting NIL.

During its July meeting Wednesday, the PIAA Board of Directors approved, on a first reading basis, a policy that will allow high school athletes to endorse products and services and market their sports-related images and skills.

Any PIAA policy change must go through three approvals, or “readings.’’ Since the third reading, or final approval, is two votes away, the policy would not take effect until, at the earliest, the 2023-24 school year.

The PIAA hopes it will be in place before the wild NIL landscape, with all its legal and regulatory ramifications, grows beyond the college level.

“We wanted to control the language,’’ PIAA Assistant Executive Director Melissa Mertz told PGSportsNow.

“We wanted to control the parameters. We didn’t want it to be forced on us”

One big change from college NIL policy, if the PIAA proposal is adopted in its current form: boosters will be prohibited from providing or negotiating NIL deals.

The policy reads in part, “No school or anyone employed by or affiliated with a member school, including booster clubs, coaches, administrators and alumni, may solicit, arrange, negotiate or pay for a student’s use of their NIL and/or the provision of Consideration to a student for the use of their NIL.”

As is the case in college sports, high school athletes would be prohibited from endorsing adult entertainment, alcohol, controlled substances, opioids, casinos, gambling and weapons, firearms or ammunition.

WGAL-TV reported Wednesday that the PIAA will hire a company to educate athletes about working with sponsors and the details of image marketing.

Also approved Wednesday: a first reading of a proposal to eliminate transfer stipulations from the PIAA Competition Formula.

The formula, adopted in 2018, calls for schools with six “success points,” based on performance in district and state playoffs over a two-year enrollment cycle, plus a specified number of transfers on its roster, to move up in class for the next two years.

The new proposal is to eliminate any consideration of transfers; the formula would be based entirely on success points.

Also, the competition formula has applied only to football and boys and girls basketball. The new proposal would have it apply to other sports.

The directors’ next meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.