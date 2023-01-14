Cocalico’s remarkable run to the semifinals of the state Class 5A football playoffs last fall earned the Eagles three “Success Points” in the Pennsyvlania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Competition Formula.

The formula, which went into effect in 2018, is PIAA’s attempt to address competitive imbalances in high school football and basketball in the state without going full-blown “separation,’’ i.e. separate postseasons for private/charter (non-boundary) and traditional public (boundary) schools.

It works like this: Schools earn one success point for qualifying for the state playoffs, two for making the state quarterfinals, three for the semis and four for making the state final, win or lose.

A school that compiles six points over a two-year enrollment cycle and has a proscribed number of transfers on the team (a total, over a two-year cycle, of one in basketball and three in football) is required to move up one class for the next two-year cycle.

“One of the complaints I’ve heard,’’ Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said Friday, about the formula, “is that it penalizes success. You go through cycles, … a private school that recruits is different from us or a Manheim Central.

“We obviously hope to be in the hunt (for a state title) every year, but realistically, at a public school, your level is going to change from year to year.’’

The 2022 season was the first of the current cycle. Cocalico and Wyomissing, a Class 3A semifinalist last fall, are the only Lancaster-Lebanon League schools with current-cycle success points in football. Strohl said his team had one transfer last season, a senior whose family moved into the district.

“It was totally un-football-related,’’ he said. “It definitely didn’t have a competitive effect.’’

The formula has been controversial, most notably in the case of Aliquippa, the very small school northwest of Pittsburgh that won state football championships in 3A in 2018, and in 4A in 2021.

Aliquippa, which would be Class A by enrollment, was voluntarily playing up in 3A in 2018, when it was the state championship, and in 2019, when it lost in the state quarterfinals, equalling six success points.

The Quips had the requisite transfers, and thus moved up to 4A, in which they reached the state quarters in 2020 and won it all in 2021, again with the requisite transfers.

That meant six more success points and, in theory, a move up to 5A for a school that currently has an tiny enrollment of 118 males.

Aliquippa appealed and won, arguing that such a small school playing in 5A amounted to a health and safety risk, that the transfers in question (eight of them) had no competitive impact, and that counting transfers was unfair to a very public school in a “transient,’’ community.

The Quips stayed in 4A, where they reached the state final again last month, losing to Bishop McDevitt.

In the wake of the appeal, the PIAA board of directors proposed to remove the transfer portion of the formula; moving up or down would be entirely based on success points. Also part of the proposal was to apply it to all team sports, not just football and basketball.

The change passed a first-reading vote last July, a second-reading vote in September, and was voted down last month on a third and final reading last month.

“That surprised me,’’ PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi admitted Friday.

“The feeling had been to just go to straight competition. We're going to try to discuss it somewhat in a Strategic Planning Committee upcoming here in the next few weeks, to see if (the directors) want any other changes.’’

As it stands, if Cocalico gets to the state semifinals next year and if it has two or more new transfers on the football team (two very big ifs), the Eagles would have to compete in 6A, the highest enrollment class, for at least two years beginning in the fall of 2024.

Since the Eagles are in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and play mostly smaller schools, it might be difficult for Cocalico to compile enough District Three playoff ranking points to even qualify for the postseason in 6A.

Of course, that would be true with or without the transfer element.

For what it’s worth, Cocalico, Wyomissing and Cocalico are very much in the “boundary school,’’ category.

“I do think transfers should be part of it,’’ Strohl said. “If you have a school getting a bunch of transfers coming in because of football, that makes them (in effect) more of a “bigger,’’ school, in terms of the amount of football players.’’