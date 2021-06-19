Under normal circumstances, without a pandemic going on, the recruiting process Emilie Thibeault experienced over the last six months likely would have been much different in her efforts to land a roster spot on a college marching band as a featured baton twirler.

Most notably are the in-person tryouts Thibeault likely would have had for the dozen colleges to which she applied.

“This year a lot of schools put them off,” Thibeault said.

She instead had to put together an 8-minute compilation video from some of her best performances through the years at various events (festivals, parades, football halftime shows, etc.) along with a portfolio of her educational background and twirling awards. The latter is rather impressive.

Thibeault graduated second in the PV Class of 2021 with a 4.3 grade-point average. She was the 2019 two-baton state champion, 2019 North Atlantic Regional champion in two- and three-baton twirling, and the 2019 Twirling Unlimited International champion in two-baton twirling. She also won four gold medals, one silver and two bronze at the 2019 Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics.

One would think such an outstanding list of accolades would make things easy for Thibeault in her quest to twirl in college. But not every college has a marching band. And of those that do, not every marching band has a baton twirler. And of the marching bands that are cool with twirling, many only have a few twirlers, others just one feature twirler.

In other words, there are limited opportunities to twirl in college.

Thibeault’s initial list of schools she was considering were of all sizes and varying locations: the California University of Pennsylvania, Delaware, Furman, East Carolina, James Madison, Kentucky, Lebanon Valley, Louisville, North Carolina, South Carolina, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Band directors at a few of those schools asked for Thibeault to send an additional 5-minute video of a choreographed performance. A couple already had a feature twirler and weren’t open to expanding the position.

Along the way, Thibeault also dropped a few from consideration upon visiting the school and realizing it was too big for her.

In the end, she narrowed her choices down to Delaware, Furman and Lebanon Valley.

“I was so stressed out and nervous,” she said. “It’s a big decision.”

She eliminated Delaware because the out-of-state tuition would have been too expensive, and Furman, based in South Carolina, is too far away for her liking.

She made a phone call April 29 to Lebanon Valley College marching band director Christopher Heffner, informing him of her decision.

“She was asking the right questions,” Heffner said. “We are able to provide her a canvass a little bit more than others."

The LVC marching band consists of about 135 members, and is dubbed, “Pride of the Valley.” Thibeault will have the opportunity to perform at basketball and field hockey events, in addition to being the feature twirler with the marching band at halftime of football games.

“And I can have a twilrer day with younger kids on the field,” Thibeault said.

“We want our students to feel valued and respected,” Heffner said. “She has the talent. We want to give her some of those opportunities.”

The academic side lines up, too.

“The number of credits I have from AP classes and dual enrollment at HACC, I have enough credits to go in (to LVC) as a sophomore,” she said.

Combined with that and an accelerated degree program at LVC, Thibeault will be able to obtain both bachelor’s and masters degrees in four years.

She’ll study speech pathology, with hopes to one day work with kids with special needs or those with speech impediments.

“I definitely want to specialize in pediatrics,” she said. “It’s rewarding to help somebody better themselves.”

LVC marching band camp will begin Aug. 21. The Pride of the Valley’s first performance will come Sept. 4, at the home opener for the LVC football team when it hosts Franklin & Marshall.

Two years ago, LVC’s home football opener drew a crowd of 1,500 people. That’s quite a bit bigger than the crowds at Pequea Valley football games.

“It’s nerve-wracking to be in front of that many people,” Thibeault said.

But so, too, was the college recruitment process for Thibeault. She ultimately found what feels like the right spot for her.