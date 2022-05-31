FREDERICKSBURG - On a spectacular night for Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball, Lancaster Catholic’s 4-0 defeat of Trinity at Wenger Field Tuesday seemed almost routine.

Except for what it meant.

The Crusaders (20-2) won the District Three 3A championship, stamped themselves as a tough out for the upcoming state playoffs, and avenged a district semifinal loss to Trinity a year ago.

“We had a good ballclub a year ago, and we brought back a good core,’’ said Steve Remley, Catholic’s first-year varsity coach, who had been the JV coach the last three years.

“I was fortunate to have worked with them, and it felt comfortable for me coming in. They knew what I expected, and it’s been a full buy-in across the board.’’

What’s different this year is pitcher Noah Zimmerman.

The junior lefthander has emerged as an ace and a somewhat unique one, and not only because his hat flies off as he delivers almost every pitch. He throws a fastball, slider, curve and changeup, all for strikes.

He was superb in Catholic’s 2-1, eight-inning defeat of Berks Catholic in last week’s semifinals, and better Tuesday, striking out 12, allowing three hits and falling one out short of a complete game due to the pitch-count limit.

“It’s definitely up there (among his best games),’’ Zimmerman said. “I can name a few that were a little better, but I’m really happy with my performance today.’’

The offense came mostly in a third-inning, two-out explosion. Will Cranford and Levi Hackman singled, and Reese Van Scoten followed with a two-run triple blistered to the gap in right-center.

Zimmerman then delivered a two-out RBI single, and it was 3-0.

Brandon Wingenroth singled home Nick Trott, who reached on an error, with the final run in the fourth.

Wingenroth was recruited to Penn State as a pitcher and shortstop. It seemed reasonable to think he might have been given the ball Tuesday, especially since Zimmerman has pitched the semifinal.

Remley’s thinking on that became clear around the fifth, when Wingenroth ranged behind second to make a superb play minutes after his RBI hit, one of his three hits on the evening.

“I think that’s when our defense is best, when I’m at shortstop,’’ Wingenroth said.

“Having that one leader in the field to direct us (Wingenroth), one on the mound and one behind the dish (Cranston, the catcher) makes us pretty dynamic,’’ Remley said.

The District title is Catholic’s fourth, three of them in the past five seasons.

The Crusaders begin state-tournament play Monday vs. the second seed from District 12 (Philadelphia) at a site and time to be determined.

Manheim Central 6, Susquehannock 5: For the third straight Class 5A district playoff game, the Barons scored a run on the bottom of the seventh to win by one.

Central pitched and hit well enough to overcome five errors. Cayde Connelly allowed two earned runs on the mound and got into the sixth inning, before Cole Lawhorne got the last five, high-pressure outs in relief.

Brady Harbach went 2-2 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and two walks for Central, which will play Ephrata for the district title Thursday.

Manheim Township 7, Governor Mifflin 6: Ben Shenosky’s sixth-inning, RBI single gave the Blue Streaks the upset of top-seeded Mifflin, in a 6A semifinal at Mifflin.

Township, 20-4, put together a six-run second inning, before Mifflin tied the game with three in the bottom half. Fisher Druck then closed the door for the Streaks, pitching five scoreless relief innings.

Township will face Warwick in an all-L-L Section One 6A final at noon Thursday at Messiah College.

Warwick 9, Cumberland Valley 8 (eight innings): Matt Seibert’s walk-off, RBI double scored Aaron Hess with the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth as the Warriors (18-2) advanced to the 6A district final with a dramatic win in Lititz.

Seibert also had a two-run homer in the seventh, again driving home Hess, who had singled, to tie the game.

Matt Williams had a first-inning, grand-slam homer for the Warriors and finished with five RBI.