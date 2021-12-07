The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania will hear arguments beginning Wednesday on the matter of the Gov. Tom Wolf administration mandate requiring students, teachers and staff to wear face masks.

As of this writing, it’s anyone’s guess if any decisions come from that. And when.

That caveat should be considered in all the information to follow, since the mask mandate could still be in place or not by the time the high school basketball and wrestling seasons officially get underway Friday.

With that in mind, over the last week, LNP|LancasterOnline reached out to each athletic director at nearly every member school of the Lancaster-Lebanon League to learn what their approach is in regards to face coverings for student-athletes on and off the court, and coaches, referees and spectators.

The lone consensus across the league is masks are optional for referees and student-athletes on the court or mat who are actively participating in an athletic event.

Beyond that, L-L schools are all over the map in regards to other preventative measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For instance, masks are optional for spectators and coaches at the following schools: Cocalico, Donegal, Elco, Garden Spot, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley and Solanco.

Most other L-L schools are requiring spectators and coaches to wear masks: Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Columbia, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Octorara and Warwick.

“We will stop games if spectators are not compliant,” McCaskey athletic director Jon Mitchell said.

Lebanon athletic director Sam Elias said the school will be requiring its coaches and all spectators to wear masks, but the measure is optional for visiting coaches.

It’s about 50/50 in regards to L-L schools implementing other measures such as masks worn by student-athletes on the bench or social-distancing for bench players.

Meanwhile, Lancaster Country Day is requiring its winter sports student-athletes either to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 twice a week.

“Our policies aren’t driven by politics,” Lancaster Country Day athletic director Zac Kraft said. “We’ve had a mask inside the building policy since early August. We’ll continue with that. … The combination of those two things (vaccinations or negative tests), we feel we can safely have our basketball players go mask-optional in practice and games.”

Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam had imposed the state-wide mandate at the start of the school year. A lower state court shot down that mandate in early November, to which the Wolf administration appealed. The state Supreme Court reinstated the order Nov. 30, at least until Wednesday, when it will begin court proceedings to determine whether Beam legally executed the order.

Then there’s this wrinkle: The Wolf administration is expected to end the mask order on its own Jan. 17, leaving the matter to individual school districts.