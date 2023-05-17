Manheim Central ended a drought on Wednesday.

As the 35th annual A. Landis Brackbill Scholar-Athlete Award ceremony was held at the Eden Resort Inn on Wednesday, multi-sport standout Madison Knier earned the girls award. She became the first Baron to take a Brackbill since Nate Mast in 2006.

Knier, a volleyball, basketball and track and field athlete, was joined at the top of the bill by Hempfield cross country and track and field standout Aidan Hodge.

“I’m just so honored and grateful,” Knier said. “With so many nominees, it’s just an honor to be here.”

The Brackbill committee selected Knier and Hodge out of a field of 50 nominees (23 male and 27 female) for the yearly Lancaster-Lebanon League Scholar-Athlete awards, named to honor the L-L’s first executive director. While the award committee has no direct relationship with the Manheim Touchdown Club, that organization has awarded scholarships to the Brackbill winners since 2006.

In order to be eligible for the award, students must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average while also participating in two or more varsity sports in their senior year of high school.

“I’m really grateful,” Hodge said of earning the Brackbill. “It’s just a great honor to be here with all these amazing students in the L-L League, both in athletics and academics.”

Starting this fall, Hodge, the fifth Hempfield student to win the award in the last 11 years, will attend the University of Mississippi, where he will run cross country.

It hasn’t always a smooth ride for Hodge, who entered his junior year recovering from a hip injury. But, he said, coming back from that injury and going on to have a great season was one of his biggest accomplishments in high school.

Both winners mentioned relationships with peers and teachers throughout their high school career as memorable experiences.

Knier, in fact, felt that one of her biggest achievements in high school has been being a good role model for the underclassmen.

“Having someone that you can look up to is really important,” she said.

This season Knier became the Barons’ all-time leading scorer in basketball — boys or girls — and became just the eighth player to surpass 2,000 points in the history of the L-L. She will be attending the University of Pennsylvania in the fall and will be competing in track and field for the Quakers.