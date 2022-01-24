The majority listed below is a recap of some notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League alums on the men's and women's college hardwood. There are also weekly conference honors across other sports. The lead item is a Warwick alum who set a new conference record time.

Know an L-L League alum with noteworthy college accomplishments? Email sports@lnpnews.com

Indoor Track & Field: Shippensburg University women’s runner Leah Graybill (Warwick) set the new PSAC indoor record in the 200 meters on Saturday at Bucknell’s Gulden Invitational. She ran 24.91 seconds, two-tenths of a second faster than her December run of 25.1 seconds. Graybill’s time is also a NCAA provisional qualifier that ranks second on the national leaderboard pending the results that come in from around the country over the weekend. Graybill also posted a third-place finish in the 60-meter dash (7.71 seconds) and ran the second leg of the 1600-meter relay that placed third in 4:07.95.

PSAC Fall Top 10: Last week, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced the top 10 student-athletes from the fall 2021 season, chosen and voted upon by the league’s sports information directors. Among them were East Stroudsburg University field hockey player Hannah Barbush (Manheim Central) and football player Rece Bender (Manheim Township).

Women’s Swimming: Ursinus College senior swimmer Sophie Lear (Hempfield) was named the Centennial Conference Swimmer of the Week for the week of Jan. 10. Lear won two races when Ursinus defeated Cabrini 107-78 on Jan. 14. She won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:58.49 before taking the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.37.

Women's Basketball:

James Madison University junior guard Kiki Jefferson (Lancaster Catholic) had 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in Friday’s 57-56 win at UNC Wilmington. She followed that with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Sunday’s 64-55 win at Charleston. The Dukes improved to 8-9 overall, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania freshman guard Kiera Baughman (Donegal) had nine points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 67-51 win at Clarion. The Hawks improved to 11-3 overall, 5-3 PSAC.

Kutztown University senior guard Rylee Derr (Warwick) had 18 points, and a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with two assists and one steal, and teammate Zara Zerman (Northern Lebanon) had 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in Saturday’s 63-47 win over Shepherd. The Golden Bears improved to 16-4 overall, 9-2 PSAC. Derr notched her fourth double-double of the season.

Lock Haven University forward Ahnera Parker (McCaskey) had 10 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in Saturday’s loss at Shippensburg. Raiders’ junior forward Lauren Mills (Lancaster Catholic) had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Shippensburg improved to 9-7 overall, 5-5 PSAC, while the Eagles dropped to 7-8, 4-7.

Delaware Valley College sophomore guard Kaela Stankiewicz (Lancaster Country Day) had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s 66-55 loss to Misericordia.

Lancaster Bible College freshman guard Jenna Dombach (Solanco) had 16 points, four assists and three rebounds, and junior guard Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico) had 11 points and four rebounds in Saturday’s loss to Gallaudet.

Men's Basketball:

Case Western Reserve (Ohio) University senior Brian Hines (Manheim Township) had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in Saturday’s 74-61 win over Rochester. The Spartans improved to 13-2, 3-1 University Athletic Association.

St. Joe’s University senior guard/forward Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) had 22 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in Saturday’s loss at VCU.

Bentley (Mass.) University senior guard Colton Lawrence (Elco) had 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in Saturday’s 92-89 win over American International. The Falcons improved to 13-2 overall, 8-2 Northeast-10 Conference.

Bloomsburg University freshman forward Ash Kemble (Elco) had 11 points, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 18 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s loss to West Chester.

Millersville University placed five players in double-figures scoring in Saturday’s 96-69 win over one-win Mansfield. The Marauders have won four in a row and seven of their last nine games to improve to 13-4 overall, 7-4 PSAC.

Alvernia University senior guard Avery Walker (Donegal) had 10 points, three steals, one rebound and one block in Saturday’s 76-69 win at York College. The Golden Wolves improved to 10-5 overall, 5-4 Middle Atlantic Conference.

DeSales University sophomore Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown) had 16 points, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in Saturday’s 74-63 win at Arcadia. The Bulldogs improved to 16-1 overall, 8-0 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Lancaster Bible College senior guard Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) had 31 points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals, while teammates Tyler Hilton (Hempfield), Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg), Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Ty Erisman (Penn Manor) combined for 18 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in Saturday’s 96-67 win over Gallaudet. The Chargers improved to 9-6 overall, 5-1 United East Conference.

Messiah University teammates Bryce Coletti (Elco) and Caleb Light (Northern Lebanon) combined for 17 points, seven assists four rebounds and three steals in Saturday’s 83-73 win over Eastern. The Falcons improved to 5-9 overall, 3-5 Middle Atlantic Conference.

