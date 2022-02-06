The Lancaster-Lebanon League was formed in 1972 and LNP | LANCASTER ONLINE has been celebrating the league's golden season by looking back at highlights from the first 50 years.
Here's a compilation of stories, so far. This post will be updated with additional stories, including a look at spring sports which will begin their 50th season in March.
Boys basketball
On Sept. 3, 1971, inside the Farm and Home Center on the outskirts of Lancaster city, area s…
Putting together a piece on the 50-year history of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball …
With this season being the 50th of L-L boys hoops, we’re taking a weekly look back at the le…
Weekly look back at L-L League boys basketball at 50: Reliving Annville-Cleona's 1999 state title run
With this season being the 50th of L-L boys hoops, we’re taking a weekly look back at the le…
Weekly look back at L-L League boys basketball at 50: Reliving Cocalico's 1977 state championship run
This March will mark 45 years since Cocalico won the PIAA Class 2A boys basketball champions…
Weekly look back at L-L League boys basketball at 50: What made Warren Goodling's Hempfield teams successful?
With this season being the 50th of L-L boys hoops, we’re taking a weekly look back at the le…
Weekly look back at L-L League boys basketball at 50: What made Dave Althouse's Warwick teams successful?
This season is the 50th for Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball. It would be a mighty c…
Girls basketball
Three cheers for Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball, which is celebrating its golden …
Wrestling
Scholastic wrestling is hardly a new thing to Lancaster and Lebanon counties.
The Lancaster-Lebanon League Individual wrestling championships have grown to maturity from …
Field hockey
Anyone who played Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey more than a decade ago might not alw…
‘Grandma Hockey’ started three generations of field hockey players in Lancaster County [L-L League at 50]
Eileen Grumbine didn’t want to work on the family farm after her day at Conestoga Valley Hig…
Football
It is the golden anniversary of Lancaster-Lebanon League football, which is ready to set sai…
The Lancaster-Lebanon Football League is celebrating its 50th season this year. The league, …
Watch: Chatting 50 years of L-L League football with legendary coaches Mike Williams, Phil Kauffman, Jim Cantafio
This will be a special season of Lancaster-Lebanon League football, as the league celebrates…