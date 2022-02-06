L-L League 50th season snapshots
Buy Now

Snapshots from 50 years of Lancaster-Lebanon League sports

Clockwise from bottom, Manheim Central's Shawn Wilt, blocks Pine-Richland's extra point attempt Friday, Dec. 5, 2003, on the final play of Central's 39-38 double-overtime win in the PIAA Class AAA championship.

Coach Lamar Kauffman and his Lancaster Catholic girls basketball team celebrate after winning the Lancaster-Lebanon League title in 1998.

Solanco’s Thomas Haines celebrates the first of his four PIAA Class AAA wrestling championships on March 12, 2011.

Coach Pete Horn and members of the 1972-73 McCaskey boys' basketball team pose at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Lancaster's Penn Square.

Conestoga Vallley's Eileen Grumbine (she is the one closest in the photo) battles for the ball against Warwick

The Lancaster-Lebanon League was formed in 1972 and LNP | LANCASTER ONLINE has been celebrating the league's golden season by looking back at highlights from the first 50 years.

Here's a compilation of stories, so far. This post will be updated with additional stories, including a look at spring sports which will begin their 50th season in March.

Boys basketball

Girls basketball

Wrestling

Field hockey

Football

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next