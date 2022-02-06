Snapshots from 50 years of Lancaster-Lebanon League sports

Clockwise from bottom, Manheim Central's Shawn Wilt, blocks Pine-Richland's extra point attempt Friday, Dec. 5, 2003, on the final play of Central's 39-38 double-overtime win in the PIAA Class AAA championship.

Coach Lamar Kauffman and his Lancaster Catholic girls basketball team celebrate after winning the Lancaster-Lebanon League title in 1998.

Solanco’s Thomas Haines celebrates the first of his four PIAA Class AAA wrestling championships on March 12, 2011.

Coach Pete Horn and members of the 1972-73 McCaskey boys' basketball team pose at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Lancaster's Penn Square.

Conestoga Vallley's Eileen Grumbine (she is the one closest in the photo) battles for the ball against Warwick