Hempfield alum Paula McAdoo is in her 38th year as owner of Paula’s School of Baton in Mount Joy. More than long enough for generations of twirlers to come through the school.

The latest of note is Lancaster Country Day rising senior Sophia Lutz. Her mother, Angie Lutz, is a Columbia alum who twirled for McAdoo in the 1990s before going on to twirl for the Penn State Marching Blue Band.

“It’s kind of like full circle,” Angie Lutz said. “There are a lot of moms here now where we all twirled and now our kids are twirling together. It’s pretty special.”

Angie Lutz was twirling at a time when her father, Mike Burke Jr., was in the midst of becoming Columbia’s all-time winningest football coach, amassing a 138-65-4 record from 1985 to 2003, which included 11 appearances in the District Three playoffs, among them a district championship in 1995.

Sophia’s paternal grandfather is Leo Lutz, the Columbia mayor.

There are several more notable former student-athletes and coaches on both sides of the family.

“It has driven me more,” Sophia said of her family lineage. “It makes me want to be successful.”

Sophia began twirling at age 2, won her first competition at age 4 and has continued to collect many more crowns along the way. The latest came this time a year ago, when Sophia won the highest title in the Drum Majorettes of America.

“The age division is 16 to 23,” Sophia said. “I won at 16. You can’t defend your title. I can’t run for that again.”

She’s instead been featured as a performer at major DMA competitions near and far over the last 12 months.

“The thing that is best for her (Sophia) is she is really well-rounded,” McAdoo said. “Some kids have a stronger event, like acrobatics or gymnastics, or they’re stronger in baton or whatever.”

Sophia is also well-spoken, an important skill when often faced with tough questions from judges at some competitions.

“Judges will pick a question out of a hat,” Sophia said. “And you answer it onstage on the spot.”

All of the traits listed above will come in handy as Sophia takes the next step in applying to colleges.

“I’m looking at nursing,” Sophia said. “I’m thinking I want to be a nurse practitioner in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).”

Sophia is part of a talented bunch coming through Paula’s School of Baton. Recent Hempfield grad Anna Pest is set to twirl at the University of Tennessee. Recent Manheim Central grad Hailey Ginder is on track to twirl in college, while recent Columbia alum Sidney Berntheizel plans to be part of the Elizabethtown College dance team. Sophia and Donegal rising senior McKayla Ober plan to twirl at the next level. Following them will likely be Hempfield rising junior Sadie Zimmerman.

“Those girls have been a core since they’ve been almost babies,” McAdoo said. “As a team, they have won a lot of national honors. And as individuals, they’ve won a lot of national awards.”

Two of Paula’s products currently twirling at the next level are Chelsea Halterman (Donegal) and Caroline Marines (Hempfield), both of whom do so for the Penn State Blue Band’s “Touch of Blue“ majorette squad under the tutelage of longtime coach Heather Bean.

“Their coach at Penn State was my coach back in the day,” Angie Lutz said.

Sophia is the third of six children to Angie and Keith Lutz. The first five of those children are girls. The second Lutz girl, Adriana, is a Paula’s product who is now in college.

The Lutz family tradition of twirling won’t end with Sophia. Her two younger sisters are now twirling, sometimes attending classes taught by Sophia, where Sophia dispels some of the knowledge she’s picked up along the way.

“Self motivation gets you further than you think,” she said. “You might feel a little defeated. Just take a step back and realize that you can’t be that hard on yourself. There’s always something more out there. I think we saw that the past two years when things were taken away. … I realized how much I really do love the sport.”

