Entering Friday, the Lancaster-Lebanon League already had five current football players committed to NCAA Division I FCS or FBS programs entering the 2019 prep season.

Make it six.

Lancaster Catholic rising senior Andrew Miklos verbally committed to the University of Delaware on Friday.

He joins a list of notables that includes Manheim Central rising senior quarterback Evan Simon (Rutgers), Cocalico rising senior quarterback/defensive back Noah Palm (New Hampshire) and the three Manheim Township rising seniors Jon Engel (Lafayette College), Harrison Kirk (Colgate) and Ben Mann (Yale).

“When I want there I loved the family aspect of it,” Miklos said when reached by phone Friday evening. “I feel like I fit into their offensive scheme and can make a difference.”

Last fall, the 6-foot, 5-inch Miklos started on both sides of the ball for the Crusaders, who went 10-0 in the regular season to capture the L-L League Section Three crown and earn the top seed in the District Three Class 3A playoff bracket, where they suffered a semifinal-round loss.

Miklos held down the tight end duties on offense while playing just about every position on defense en route to 38 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and six sacks.

“He’s kind of been our jack-of-all trades,” Lancaster Catholic O-line and D-line coach Chris Maiorino said. “Outside linebacker, defensive back, and there’s times that he can come off the edge for us.”

Maiorino then reflected on a moment three years ago, when Miklos impressed almost immediately as a freshman in 2016. The first reception Miklos made that year was a 35-yard catch in Week One against Camp Hill. The next week, Miklos hauled in a 54-yard touchdown reception on the fourth play of the game.

“One of the things we love about Andrew is not only offensively and defensively but in special teams,” Maiorino said. “ He was one of our front-line blockers on the kickoff (return) unit. He took pride in a job like that. Him and a teammate had a job to double-team. Making sure their (the opposing team’s) guy wasn’t going to make the play. ... He takes pride in the details. Kids like Andrew end up at Delaware because college coaches see those things on film.”

Miklos said he has been taking college visits over the 12 months, and was eventually offered athletic scholarships from Army, Delaware, New Hampshire and James Madison before settling on the Blue Hens.

He intends to study business at Delaware. And he’s relieved to have the recruitment process behind him. Now, he can focus on finishing his senior year on a strong note.

“I’ve just been focusing on getting stronger,” he said. “And becoming more explosive and improving on my route running.”