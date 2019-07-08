Some of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s top girls lacrosse players had a fantastic showing together at a large national tournament over the weekend.

The Lancaster-based Xtreme 2020 Red team went 3-1 at The Grind, a tournament in West Chester that drew club teams from all across the country.

The Xtreme team lost to Salt City (Syracuse, NY) before winning its next three over NEMS (Harford County, Md.), ACES (Los Angeles, Ca.) and ADK (Albany, NY). The performance helped the Xtreme team finish No. 22 among Class of 2020 squads in the usclublax.com national rankings. It finished the club season with an overall record of 7-4-1.

That Xtreme team includes Manheim Township rising seniors Shannon Elias, Grier Walker, Taylor Kopan, Abby Laubach and Jacquelyn Schonman, Hempfield rising seniors Lizzie Yurchak and Lindsey Durkota, Cocalico rising senior Jameson Kernaghan, Elizabethtown rising senior Katelyn Weissend and Warwick rising senior Zoe Stauffer, among others.

This was the last tournament of the summer for the team as well as the players’ club careers.

Xtreme was founded in 2006 by Mark Pinkerton, who is now the longtime Manheim Township girls lacrosse head coach. That year, Xtreme consisted of one team of middle-schoolers and has since grown to one to two teams each for players in grades 3 to 11.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to Pinkerton, the following Xtreme 2020 Red players are committed to NCAA lacrosse programs: Kernaghan (Division II East Stroudsburg), Kopan (D-I American), Yurchak (D-I Campbell), Durkota (D-I Cincinnati), Elias (D-I Delaware) and Weissend (D-I Liberty).

Also part of the team in previous seasons was Lampeter-Strasburg rising senior McKenna Conklin (D-II East Stroudsburg).