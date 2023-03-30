The final score being a lopsided 15-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One win for Hempfield might lead some to believe the Black Knights didn’t face much trouble against a struggling Ephrata program Thursday night.

But Hempfield took awhile to get going before it led 9-0 at halftime. The Knights led by just two goals nine minutes in.

“We have to clean it up out here,” Hempfield first-year skipper Brett Moore said. “We just have to finish. The looks are there.”

Moore, a Hempfield alum, is the new head coach after previously serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. He’s continuing to call the defense, while also now taking on offensive duties.

“Most of the stuff is the same,” Hempfield senior Zach Antesberger said. “Same principles.”

Last year’s league runner-up, Hempfield improved to 2-0 league, 3-0 overall. But the Knights are still working out the kinks less than two weeks out from its showdown with rival and defending league champ Manheim Township.

“We have a lot of young guys,” Antesberger said. “We have to get more chemistry and confidence in some of the guys. You can see butterflies in them sometimes.”

Two-thirds of Hempfield’s varsity roster is made up of sophomores and juniors. Starting defenders Cole Price, Stephen Pitts and new goalkeeper Gabe Colon-Munoz (two saves) are all juniors.

So is returning midfielder Seamus Mack, who helped Hempfield win all but one faceoff.

Just three Hempfield starters are seniors, including Antesberger, who is taking on more of a vocal leadership role this season.

“Yeah, especially with the younger guys and trying to work with them,” Antesberger said. “Get more confidence in themselves and play to their best ability.”

Antesberger (two goals, one assist), junior Jason Hilton (three goals, three assists) and sophomore Phil Krauser (three goals, one assist) paced the Knights on offense.

Like Hempfield, Ephrata (0-2, 2-2) also has a new head coach who previously played at the school he’s now skippering in Teagan Pfautz, who was a member of Ephrata’s historic 2012 squad that captured the league and District Three crowns.

“When I first got here, everyone was like, ‘You were on that 2012 team?’” Pfautz said. “That inspires them and gives them some hope.”

But Pfautz and the Mounts have some uphill sledding with just 23 players on the roster. About half of those are freshmen. About a quarter of the team is made of first-year players. Plus, Ephrata bumped up from Section Two to Section One this year. Then, halfway through Thursday’s game, the Mounts’ starting goalkeeper went down to injury.

“First thing is building the team numbers,” Pfautz said. “Second thing is building the fundamentals and that base. Defensively, what I saw is they didn’t necessarily beat us on dodges. They beat us on the backside not helping.”

There are things to build on. For both teams. Typical of most lacrosse squads in late March.

“It’s cold,” Moore said. “It’s early. Nerves. First night at home in our stadium.”