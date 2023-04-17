When a team is willing to put in the work, overtime becomes part of the drill.

The Cocalico Eagles held off the hard-charging Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers 10-9 in a fast, physical, thrill-a-minute Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse showdown Monday night at Talon Field.

Cocalico senior Evan Youndt scored the game-winning goal in the sudden victory overtime period, sending the sizeable home crowd into a frenzy.

“I didn’t really have that great of a game but our team stepped up on every aspect,” Youndt said. “It wasn’t the cleanest goal but we got it done. That’s probably the biggest crowd we’ve had, so that energy was just different and we rose to that occasion and stuck to it.”

The win keeps Cocalico undefeated on the season, and more importantly, extends the Eagles’ advantage in the race for the Section Two title. The Eagles (6-0 league, 10-0 overall) hold the tie-breaker over second-place L-S (5-2, 7-3) after sweeping the season series.

While the Pioneers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end, they certainly didn’t go down without a fight.

Cocalico held a seemingly cozy 7-4 lead midway through the third quarter. That’s when KJ Kessler went off for L-S, scoring six second-half goals and helping the Pioneers take a 9-8 lead with a little over two minutes to play in regulation.

Undeterred, Kaden Martin notched the equalizer for Cocalico with 25 seconds left. Martin appeared to score again with 11 seconds to play, but the goal was waved off due to a stick violation.

The resulting penalty forced Cocalico to begin the overtime period shorthanded. Kessler was thwarted twice in OT, first on a pivotal save by Eagles’ goalie Grant Lockhart and later on a bouncing ball that went wide.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” Lockhart said of the Pioneers’ comeback effort. “We really excelled today and that pressure, it’s not easy. It’s difficult. It’s something you don’t want to feel, but when you pull through, it’s phenomenal.”

Zack Belknap paced Cocalico with three goals. Dolan Byrnes, Tate Renaud and Martin finished with two goals apiece. Bryce Nash had a goal and two assists, and Cole Barnes added a goal and won the bulk of his face-off opportunities.

For L-S, Colin Sullivan had two goals and Zach Labreque had one. Pioneers goalkeeper Bryce Thomas finished with eight saves.

“Grant Lockhart is one of the most underrated goalies in this league,” Cocalico coach Matt Oberly said. “I’m so proud of the person that he’s become and so proud of this team. They faced adversity, they stuck through it, they kept their heads. We ended up getting a really great victory. That was one of the best goalkeeper battles you will ever see in this entire league. (Thomas) did a phenomenal job and he deserves a shoutout, too, because he did great.”