HARRISBURG — The slogan on the back of the shooting t-shirts for Wilson boys lacrosse players this season is, ‘Unfinished business.’

Bulldogs’ coach Bill Waldron reminded his group of that Thursday when boarding a bus back to Central Dauphin Middle School’s Landis Field in Harrisburg for the second-straight day, after Wednesday’s District 3-3A boys lacrosse championship game was suspended at halftime due to multiple lightning delays, with Wilson leading Hempfield by three goals.

“We have some unfinished business to attend to,” Waldron said. “Let’s go finish it.’”

The Bulldogs took care of business Thursday afternoon, ultimately topping the Black Knights 12-9.

Hempfield competed in a district title game for the first time since 2011. Wilson captured the program’s third district crown, all coming from 2016 onward, making it three titles in five seasons.

But the 2021 crown didn’t come easy.

“The offensive end I think we had good looks,” Hempfield third-year coach Matt McAlpine said. “We just didn’t put it in the back of the net.”

At the start of the game Wednesday night, fourth-seeded Hempfield (16-3) jumped out to a 3-1 lead, only to see No. 2-seed Wilson (21-2) score six-straight goals before a Max Grube score cut the Black Knights’ deficit to 7-4 at intermission. It appeared the Bulldogs had the momentum before the rest of the game was pushed back to Thursday.

“You worry, ‘Are you going to be able to carry that over?’ Wilson coach Waldron said. “It was a concern coming into today.”

Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One co-champion and L-L tournament champion Hempfield cut its deficit to 7-5 in the third quarter. Berks League champion Wilson twice pushed its lead to five goals in the fourth quarter before the Knights cut it to 11-9 with 3:38 remaining.

“We stopped doing some of the things we do well,” Waldron said. “It may be emotion, it may be a little lag from having to come back. We just stopped doing the things we do best.”

Hempfield had several shots go wide of the net in the second half. The Knights were also unable to capitalize on four man-up opportunities in the second half. For the game, Hempfield converted on one of five man-up opportunities, while Wilson scored four man-up goals.

“That’s the difference right there,” McAlpine said.

Hempfield junior Ryan Heuston had a team-high five goals, while leading-scorer Grube was held to one goal. The latter was partly a result of what Wilson saw on how to defend Grube from the gamefilm of the Knights’ district semifinal win over previously unbeaten Central York, according to Waldron.

And although Hempfield junior goalkeeper Matty Wiest (13 saves) was again spectacular, the Knights’ defense played without injured long-stick midfielder Isaiah Martin.

“That hurt us,” McAlpine said of Martin’s absence. “There were some 50-50 ground balls we weren’t able to quite get to.”

It’s also worth noting the fact that Wilson’s starting lineup is senior-laden, while half of Hempfield’s starters are seniors.

“We’re very young,” McAlpine said. “Our offensive group, there’s not a senior in the bunch. We have a lot of things to look forward to. We still have the state game to get ready for. We’ll use this as a learning experience. It was a good competition. 12-9. We’ll take it.”

Hempfield will next compete Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

BOX SCORE

District 3-3A boys lacrosse tournament bracket

PIAA Classs 3A boys lacrosse tournament bracket