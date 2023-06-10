READING — If his friends never convinced him to try lacrosse, who knows where Rowan Myers might have been Saturday? His best guess is sitting in the bleachers.

The Manheim Township senior likely would’ve made the trip to Exeter's Don Thomas Stadium to cheer on his closest friends as they tried to keep their state championship dreams alive. Instead, Myers was on the field to rescue them.

The midfielder scored twice in a 60-second span of the fourth quarter and Township outlasted Downingtown East 9-8 in the PIAA Class 3A boys lacrosse quarterfinals.

The District Three champs advanced to face Springfield Delco in the semifinals Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

With Township’s season on the brink, Myers tucked two crafty shots into the far corner of the net. The second put the Blue Streaks ahead with five minutes remaining.

“Rowan has certainly put in the work,” coach Dan Lyons said. “Whatever gets him on the field, he’s willing to do it. He was our guy today.”

Sixth grade is when it started. Teammates Austin Garland and AJ Fischer began talking Myers into coming out for the team. He had played soccer. Just enough to know it wasn’t for him.

Lacrosse was the sport that clicked.

“Being a bigger kid, it felt tougher,” Myers said. “It was right up my alley. I fell in love with it ever since.”

Township (22-1) had to overcome an emotional start against Downingtown East. Garland suffered a knee injury during the first possession and spent the rest of the afternoon watching from the sideline on crutches.

Once the Blue Streaks regrouped, they found themselves in a back-and-forth struggle against a fellow state contender. Neither team held a lead greater than two goals. The lead changed hands twice in the final seven minutes.

Township held a 9-8 advantage for the last 3:11. Most of that time was spent with Downingtown East on the attack. Then it was Fischer’s turn to do the rescuing.

The goalie remembers letting out an audible growl when Luke Fiorillo came charging toward the net with just under a minute left. It was a point-blank chance to send the game to overtime. Fischer was determined to turn that shot aside.

“We trust AJ to save anything 10, 12 yards or more,” Lyons said. “He shows up every time we need him. He’s got great instincts.”

Fischer couldn’t worry about the stakes or the pressure. He inched toward the shooter, made himself as big as possible and hoped for the best.

“I was pretty fired up from letting in some earlier that I don’t think I should have,” Fischer said. “I had to bring it back somehow.”

Downingtown East (20-4), the District One third-place finisher, didn’t have another quality chance. The Cougars’ last possession ended with a desperation shot that rolled harmlessly out of bounds as time expired.

Simon Bowen, Charlie Kingsbury and Bennett Parmer each scored two goals for Township.

Fischer and Myers have been buddies since they were in Spanish immersion together at Nitrauer Elementary. The lifelong friends became teammates during middle school.

This could have been their final game together. Two goals and one save assured them of at least one more.