On the inaugural edition of the 2022 spring sports Q&A across the Lancaster-Lebanon League, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk chats with Ephrata girls lacrosse junior attack Grace Willets.

Two weeks into the season, Willets is already among the top scorers across the L-L. The Mountaineers won their first three games of the season, quite notable for a long-struggling program that's had no more than six wins in a season through at least 2008. Willets chats about Ephrata's hot start, her role as president of the student-led Ephrata chapter of Aevidum and much more. Here's the full Q&A...

You had 11 goals all of last season. Through the first three games, you’re already at 18 goals. What do you credit for the improvement?

“I’ve been working hard in the offseason with Ephrata strength & conditioning. And I’ve been working hard with my club team Lanco Elite.”

That has also translated into a hot start for Ephrata.Does it feel like a special season is coming together?

“We have a lot more confidence and more well-round players and we’re excited to use it all.”

You’re the president of the Aevidum student group at Ephrata. Can you describe the group for those who are unfamiliar?

“Aevidum is a suicide prevention club through several schools across the state. We want no high schooler to feel like they’re alone by themselves and we’re here for them.”

Do you play any other sports?

“Tennis.”

How does that carry over to lacrosse?

“Probably the agility part and the quick movements, quick cuts.”

On top being a president of a student group and playing two sports, you also have a part-time job. Where does your work ethic come from?

“My mom. She’s a hard worker. She brought us to Pennsylvania from Virginia when I was in fifth grade.”

Time for some fun questions. …you find a genie in a bottle and get three wishes. What are they?

“To always be happy. Unlimited money. And be able to make other people happy.”

What would you do with the unlimited money?

“Just be able to pay the bills and travel with my family.”

What are some travel destinations?

“Greece or Bora Bora.”

What was your favorite toy as a child?

“American Girl Dolls.”

Do you still have them?

“Yes.”

You get one super power. What is it and why?

“Fly. I could get to wherever I want to. And it would be cool to see the world from a different perspective.”

Are you superstitious when it comes to lacrosse games?

“I go to Jersey Mike’s before every game. I get a turkey provolone sub.”

You’re good at lacrosse. What sport are you the worst at?

“Softball. My best friend plays softball. We’ll hit balls together and I cannot hit the ball.”

Top three favorite movies?

“Elf. Any Adam Sandler movies. And Spider-Man.”

You’re in charge of the lunch menu at school for a day. What do you change or add?

“Alfredo. Pasta.”

If you could be any animal, what would it be and why?

“A giraffe.”