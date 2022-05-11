It wasn’t too long ago Cocalico’s home lacrosse venue was a pock-marked grass field behind the high school, with chalk lines, and spectators on fold-out chairs along a sideline. So Cocalico’s turf Talon Field was certainly an upgrade when the Eagles first played on it in spring 2016.

While Talon Field has since been the host site of Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse semifinals in recent years, it will don the honor of the L-L championship venue for the first time Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the teams competing will be familiar ones. Hempfield and Manheim Township lacrosse rivals will square off in both games, the girls at 5 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.

Although, this will be just the fourth time both Hempfield and Manheim Township girls and boys lacrosse teams will be competing in league title tilts in the same year, a surprising factoid considering the amount of success the programs have attained over the last two decades.

And it’s never been a clean sweep by a school in the previous three iterations in which this has occurred (2003, 2010, 2019).

Here’s a quick look at both matchups:

GIRLS:

Regular season: Hempfield beat Manheim Township, 7-5, snapping the Blue Streaks’ 101-game L-L regular season win streak in what was the lowest-scoring game for both teams so far this season.

Related: Manheim Township, Hempfield will play for L-L League girls lacrosse championship

Trivia: Manheim Township has won the last 11 league tournament crowns, entering Thursday having won 23-straight L-L tourney games. The Streaks have previously won 13 league crowns overall. …Prior to the L-L League, girls lacrosse in Lancaster County competed in the Lancaster Area Girls Lacrosse Association. In the first two years of the LAGLA, Hempfield won both tournament crowns in 2001 and 2002. Those are the last league tourney championships won by the Knights. …Manheim Township beat Hempfield in the league final in the four previous iterations (2003, 2010, 2016, 2019).

Related: Hempfield girls snap Manheim Township's 101-game L-L League regular season win streak, capture regular season crown

Top players: Hempfield offense is led by Kelsea Dague (79 goals, seven assists), Isabelle Masengarb (58 goals, eight assists), Brynn Axe (42 goals, 20 assists) and Whitney Hershey (38 goals, 21 assists), with the Knights averaging 16 goals per game. Dague also handles draw control duties. Hempfield goalkeeper Eryn Murphy and defenders Mauren Krauser, Kenna Price, Jess Yeand and Autumn Rhoads are holding opponents to 4.8 goals per game. …Through its first 18 games (Author’s note, LNP|LancasterOnline is missing the May 10 box score involving Manheim Township and L-S), the Manheim Township offense is averaging 16.6 goals per game, led by Sydney Witwer (70 goals, 12 assists), Alyssa Dotter (43 goals, 17 assists) and Bronwyn Hilbert (40 goals, 44 assists). Blue Streak goalkeeper Maddie Eckert and defenders Devon Nee, Ellie Commerce, Greta Harnish and Brynn Hauck are holding opponents to 4.8 goals per game through the first 18 games.

Hempfield team page

Manheim Township team page

Related: Here are your 2022 L-L League girls lacrosse all-stars [list]

BOYS:

Regular season: Manheim Township swept Hempfield in both regular season meetings by a combined score of 38-22.

Related: Hempfield edges Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Township tops Cocalico, rivals will meet in L-L League boys lacrosse title game

Trivia: This is at least the 19th-straight season in which Manheim Township will be competing in a league final. Of the previous 18 trips, fourteen have come against Hempfield, with the rivals having an even split, 7-7. …From 2003 onward, Hempfield has won seven league crowns (2003, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2019, 2021), while Manheim Township has won 10 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Related: Manheim Township boys lacrosse holds off Hempfield to take over first place in L-L League Section 1

Related: Manheim Township boys top Hempfield to lock up L-L League Section 1 lacrosse title

Top players: The Manheim Township offense is averaging 15.9 goals per game, led by Xander Johnson (49 goals, 17 assists), Bennett Parmer (44 goals, 10 assists), Garrett Campagna (37 goals, 38 assists) and Charlie Kingsbury (26 goals, 15 assists). The Manheim Township defense is holding opponents to 5.9 goals per game, largely thanks to the play of goalkeeper Tyler Moritzen (138 saves). …The Hempfield offense (Author’s note, LNP|LancasterOnline is missing individual statistics from April 30 at Academy New Church and May 4 at Elizabethtown) is averaging 16.9 goals per game, led by Max Grube (64 goals, 31 assists), AJ McAlpine (40 goals, 17 assists), Ryan Heuston (30 goals, 12 assists) and Toby Marco (25 goals, 20 assists). The defense is holding opponents to 6.8 goals per game, largely thanks to the play of goalkeeper Matty Wiest (96 saves).

Hempfield team page

Manheim Township team page