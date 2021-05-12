The championship tilts are set for Thursday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse tournaments. The boys game will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the girls at 7:45 p.m. Both games will be played at Conestoga Valley High School. Below is a look at both matchups.

Boys:

What: L-L League boys lacrosse tournament championship game, Hempfield (13-2) vs. Manheim Township (10-6)

When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Conestoga Valley High School:

History: Since 2009 onward, Hempfield has won four league tournament crowns and Manheim Township has won six. Also since 2009 onward, Hempfield and Manheim Township have met in the league final on eight separate occasions, with those meetings being an even split, 4-4. Two years ago, Hempfield beat Manheim Township in the L-L tournament title game, which at the time was Hempfield’s first win over Manheim Township in six years. ...The teams split their head-to-head matchups in the regular season. Hempfield won the first meeting, 11-9. Manheim Township won the next meeting, 12-7. It’s worth noting here that the Black Knights were without starting faceoff Dom Nottoli in the second contest.

Top players: Hempfield junior Max Grube (54 goals, 28 assists) is the team’s leading scorer. He tallied eight goals with an assist in Tuesday’s 15-4 L-L semifinals win over Conestoga Valley. The Knights also have three players with more than 20 goals: AJ McAlpine (22 goals, 31 assists), Jason Hilton (21 goals, five assists) and Zack Antesberger (20 goals, 15 assists). Junior goalkeeper Matty Wiest (125 saves) backs a defense fronted by Dan Sears, Gavin Sload and Charlie Granger. Senior Dom Nottoli (NCAA D-III Ursinus commit) is among the best faceoffs in the league. ...The Manheim Township offense is paced by Andrew Katch (31 goals, 11 assists), Garrett Campagna (27 goals, 23 assists), Bennett Parmer (27 goals, eight assists) and Xander Johnson (20 goals, 15 assists). Midfielders Emmett Kappesser and Nicholas Palumbo handle the faceoff duties. And Owen Hirsch (64 saves, D-I Fairfield recruit) and Tyler Moritzen (92 saves, D-I Mercyhurst commit) split goalkeeper duties, fronted by defenders Benjamin Wright, Wells Bergstrom and Charlie Newman.

By the numbers: Manheim Township is averaging 11 goals a game and holding opponents to 6.9 goals a game, with season-highs of 20 goals scored and 15 goals allowed, and has scored double-digit goals in 10 games and allowed double-digit goals in five games. ...Hempfield is averaging 13.4 goals per game and holding opponents to 6.1 goals per games, with season-highs of 21 goals scored and 12 goals allowed, and has scored double-digit goals in 11 goals and allowed double-digit goals in three games.

Girls:

What: L-L League girls lacrosse tournament championship game, Manheim Township (15-4) vs. Cocalico (14-2)

When: Thursday, 7:45 p.m.

Where: Conestoga Valley High School

History: Manheim Township is in search of its 11th consecutive league tournament crown, now having won 21-straight league tournament games. ...Cocalico is in the league final for the first time since 2014, and first time under fifth-year coach Courtney Reinhold. Since 2006 onward, this is Cocalico’s third appearance in the league final. To this point, the Eagles’ have won the league tourney once (2006). ...in their regular season meeting at Manheim Township on April 12, Cocalico cut its deficit to 9-7 with 9:58 remaining, but the Blue Streaks answered with five-straight goals en route to an eventual 14-9 victory.

Top players: For the 2021 season, Manheim Township senior Megan Rice (76 goals, 55 assists) was voted the L-L’s Most Valuable Attack, while Cocalico senior Hannah Custer (121 goals, nine assists) was voted the L-L’s Most Valuable midfielder. They’re both D-I Richmond recruits. ...When faced with double-teams, Rice has proven to be a fantastic passer, with talented options in teammates Sydney Witwer (56 goals, 15 assists), Campbell Heller (35 goals, six assists) Cecelia Walker (27 goals) and Alyssa Dotter (22 goals, eight assists), among others. The Blue Streaks’ defense is backed by goalkeepers Gail Wilkes (36 saves, D-II Lynn recruit) and Maddie Eckert (54 saves) and fronted by defenders Emma Hagg, Bella Grandrimo and Devon Nee. Hagg was voted the L-L’s Most Valuable Defender. Bronwyn Hilbert and Brenna Campagna have juggled draw control duties as of late. ...Custer’s 121 goals is already a single-season program record. She has outlets in teammates Samantha Keck (35 goals, 11 assists), Danika Sauder (19 goals, 14 assists), Naleah Sauder (18 goals, seven assists), Sarah Mackall (18 goals, eight assists) and Thana Sweigart (16 goals, 25 assists). The Eagles’ defense is backed by D-III Elizabethtown recruit and L-L first-team goalkeeper Alayna Trynosky (88 saves).

By the numbers: Cocalico is averaging 16.4 goals per game and holding opponents to 5.4 goals per game, with season-highs in 24 goals scored and 14 goals allowed, scoring double-digit goals in 13 games and allowing double-digit goals in three games. ...Manheim Township plays the toughest non-league schedule of any L-L team, which is worth noting when considering its overall stats for the season. With that said, the Streaks are averaging 16.6 goals per game and holding opponents to 6.4 goals per game, with season-highs of 26 goals scored and 17 goals allowed, scoring double-digit goals in 15 games and allowing double-digit goals in five games.

