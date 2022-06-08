Five years ago, after a quarterfinal round loss in the boys lacrosse state tournament, then Manheim Township junior goalkeeper Caton Johnson said this after the game:

“If we push this summer and next fall, we can be state championship contenders next spring.”

The next year, in spring 2018, the Blue Streaks won the state championship, becoming the first boys team from District Three to accomplish the feat. Along the way, several players talked all season of their desire to win a state crown.

In that sense, this year’s version of the Manheim Township girls team is reminiscent of that 2018 `boys squad.

“This year I want it so bad,” Blue Streaks’ senior girls midfielder Sydney Witwer said.. “We’re really going to try to win it this year.”

Witwer made those comments after tallying 11 goals in Tuesday’s 17-7 PIAA Class 3A semifinal win over Wilson. She’s been saying something similar all season.

For the non-lacrosse aficionados out there, eleven goals is bonkers, even moreso in a state semifinal game.

“Her stick skills are amazing,” Hempfield coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff said of Witwer.

Ovchinnikoff would know. Hempfield faced Manheim Township twice this year. The latter matchup was the L-L championship game in which Witwer tallied seven scores.

“She’s good on the inside,” Ovchinnikoff said. “She has a knack to get open. With someone like that it’s hard to defend.”

The District Three champion Streaks (24-2) are set to face District One champion Conestoga (23-1) on Saturday morning for the PIAA Class 3A crown. The game is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start at West Chester East High School in Chester County.

The start was originally scheduled for 12 p.m., but was bumped up two hours to accommodate 2A girls finalist Twin Valley, who has its high school graduation in the morning, and 2A boys finalist Mars, who has a five-hour bus trip to the venue.

Here’s a look at both Manheim Township and Conestoga ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Manheim Township:

Head coach: Mark Pinkerton, 12th year, 236-44 career record (all-time winningest L-L girls lacrosse coach)

Trivia: The Blue Streaks won the Lancaster-Lebanon League and District 3-3A tournaments. They’re making the program’s fourth-straight trip to the state final, one of only four programs in the state to have now reached a state final at least four times. They’re still aiming to become the first District Three girls team to win a state crown.

Top players: Offense is led by Witwer (117 goals, 16 assists, L-L first-team all-star, NCAA D-I William & Mary recruit), Bronwyn Hilbert (58 goals, 69 assists, L-L Most Valuable Attack) and Alyssa Dotter (63 goals, 20 assists, D-II East Stroudsburg recruit). Brenna Campagna (L-L second-team all-star) handles draw control duties. Goalkeeper Maddie Eckert (120 saves, L-L first-team all-star, D-I William & Mary commit) is fronted by defenders Gretta Harnish (L-L first-team all-star), Devon Nee (L-L Most Valuable Defender, D-I Kennesaw State recruit), Elle Commerce (L-L second-team all-star) and Brynn Hauck (L-L honorable mention).

By the numbers: Manheim Township is averaging 16.7 goals per game and holding opponents to 5.1 goals per game. This season’s single-game high is 23 goals and low is five goals. MT has won this year’s first three state tournament games by a combined score of 55-15. The Streaks’ all-time single-game state playoff high in goals is 24, and low is two goals.

Manheim Township team page

Conestoga:

Head coach: Amy Orcutt, 13th year

Trivia: Conestoga won the Central League and District 1-3A crowns. This is the program’s third trip to a state final, having won in its last trip in 2016.

Top players: junior midfielder Kate Galica (Central League MVP, NCAA D-I Virginia recruit), senior defender Kathryn Bielinski (D-I Temple recruit), senior attack Melissa Hewitt (D-I La Salle recruit), senior goalkeeper Alana Lepore (D-I Campbell recruit), junior attack Piper Kienzle (D-I William & Mary commit), sophomore midfielders Kiki Liebezeit and Chloe Brown

By the numbers: Conestoga is averaging 13.1 goals per game and holding opponents to 6.3 goals per game. This season’s single-game high in goals is 21 and low is eight. The Pioneers’ all-time single-game state playoff high in goals is 20 goals and low is seven.

Conestoga team page