READING — Austin Garland is always the voice that breaks the huddle. That’s true when he’s wearing his helmet or when he’s stuck in a brace.

Sometimes Garland tries to fire up his teammates before they trot onto the field. This time, he was wrapping up a season they’ll long remember.

“Township on 3!” Garland shouted.

Each player echoed the school’s name before the collection of white jerseys made its way toward the locker room.

Springfield-Delco defeated Township 14-6 in the PIAA Class 3A boys lacrosse semifinals at Exeter Tuesday. The Blue Streaks’ postseason ended one win short of their dream destination.

This was the toughest game for Garland. Not because it proved to be the last. Because all he could do was watch.

“I’ve never sat on the side,” the senior midfielder said. “It’s a different perspective of everything that’s happening. I really wanted to be out there to support my guys.”

Garland hurt his knee during the first possession of Township’s quarterfinal victory against Downingtown East Saturday. He was awaiting results of an MRI to learn the severity of the injury.

If there wasn’t a tear, Garland was determined to make it back for the championship game this weekend. Township desperately wanted to give one of its captains that chance.

Springfield (22-2) was too much of a roadblock. The District 1 champions were ahead 8-2 at halftime and never let the lead shrink below five again.

“It’s tough,” Township defender Austin Day said. “It’s not the way we wanted to end the season. That game was not a reflection of how our season went.”

Township (22-2) was used to finding an answer at every turn. The Blue Streaks won the Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three championships. Their only loss came more than eight weeks ago.

Springfield was a cut above. The Cougars earned their date with District 1 runner-up Radnor in the final.

“The difference in today’s game was their ability to respond to any adjustments we threw at them,” Township coach Dan Lyons said. “A lot of teams aren’t as multi-dimensional. They were able to adapt and respond where some other teams generally can’t.”

Charlie Kingsbury and Bennett Parmer each scored twice for Township. Peyton Moritzen and Simon Bowen added the other goals.

Day said his senior year has been a series of lasts. The last time he faced a certain opponent or the last chance to play on a certain field. It started during football in the fall and continued through lacrosse in late spring.

Township had a close-knit collection of seniors. They missed their freshman season because of COVID and were forced to start as sophomores with no high school experience. They became district champs as juniors and then did it again.

“They’ve been a tremendous crew with a tremendous attitude,” Lyons said. “We have so many kids who have their best friend on the team. They hang out. They do so much stuff together. It makes it so easy to care for them and root for them every day.”

Day, the other defenders and goalie AJ Fischer gathered together near the cage as time expired. They made sure to soak in their final moments wearing the same uniform.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Day said. “There’s nothing like those last seconds. Being on the field with some of my best friends I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”

Day, Kingsbury and Jake Cramer stopped by Garland’s house to check on him after his injury. He didn’t ask. They just showed up.

Garland’s voice was going to close out two more huddles at Township. One in the locker room Tuesday and one when the players gathered for the final time today.

That will be it. The last of the lasts.