READING — One last request was made of Cocalico’s seniors before they were allowed to leave the field. Their coach asked each of them for a hug.

These weren’t quick hugs. Some lasted 30 seconds or more. However long it took for Matt Oberly to say all the things he needed to say.

“Every senior that has ever come through our program deserves to know how much they’ve meant to us,” Oberly said. “They played phenomenal. They need to know I appreciate and love them for that.”

District Three runner-up Cocalico lost to District One runner-up Marple Newtown 13-5 in the PIAA Class 2A boys lacrosse quarterfinals at Exeter Saturday.

Marple Newtown moves on to face West Chester Rustin, a 19-7 victor over Northwest Lehigh on Saturday, in Tuesday’s semifinal round. On the other half of the bracket, Cocalico’s Lancaster-Lebanon League rival Lampeter-Strasburg moved into the semis on a 13-11 win over South Fayette in State College on Saturday. The Pioneers will face Mars, a 10-5 winner over Susquehannock.

But the game at Exeter on Saturday was the final chapter of a memorable season. Cocalico (20-3), a losing team when these seniors walked through the door, played beyond their graduation. They played after most of their rivals turned in their uniforms.

They hoped to play a little bit more.

“It definitely hurts ending the season like this,” senior Dolan Byrnes said. “You want to hang banners and win championships. We came close. I’m super proud of this team.”

Cocalico ran into a buzzsaw. Marple Newtown scored four goals in the opening six minutes and never allowed the Eagles to regain their footing.

Whenever something positive happened for Cocalico, Marple Newtown answered. Each of the Eagles’ first three goals were countered within the next two minutes.

Evan Youndt and Zachary Belknap scored twice for Cocalico. Byrnes had a goal in the first quarter. The Eagles trailed 9-3 at halftime and didn’t pull closer.

“I don’t think there’s any consolation right now,” Byrnes said. “We knew who they were coming into it. We knew that we had a chance to beat them. Obviously it didn’t go our way.”

Ryan Keating, Joey Yukenavitch and Evan Kostack each scored three goals for Marple Newtown (18-5), which advanced to face West Chester Rustin in the semifinals Tuesday. It’s a rematch of the District 1 championship game.

Byrnes, who finished with 60 goals, struggled to remove his helmet and shoulder pads as Cocalico packed up its belongings. He has been dealing with a nerve injury in his right arm since the district playoffs and his left arm was bruised by a slash.

This was the senior’s final game. He doesn’t plan to play in college. That made the loss tougher to accept.

“Everyone is appreciative of the team’s hard work,” Byrnes said. “Everything they did in the offseason to get us where we are.”

Cocalico’s players locked arms during the postgame huddle before heading to the bus. Soon they’d be heading in different directions.

It was their last chance to be teammates.

“We’re gonna link up together,” Oberly told them. “We’ve done it from the get-go and we’re gonna do it until the bitter end.”