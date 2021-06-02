Penn Manor senior attack Clayton Hollinger and Ephrata senior attack Brock Boyer were named Central PA All-Americans for the 2021 season. The duo were two among 10 boys lacrosse selected as All-Americans, as voted upon by head coaches in the Central PA region (Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Union, York Counties).

Hollinger: Hollinger’s 89 goals led all Lancaster-Lebanon League scorers in 2021. His 30 assists were top-10 among all players in the L-L. A first-team L-L Section One all-star selection, Hollinger was the leader for a Comets team that placed third in the L-L Section One standings and reached the District 3-3A quarterfinals, going down to the wire in a 7-6 loss at Cumberland Valley, with CV getting the game-winner with 7 seconds left, after the Penn Manor led nearly the entire way. The Comets finished 13-6 overall. Hollinger is a recruit of NCAA Division III Cabrini University.

Boyer: Boyer’s 82 goals was top-five among all L-L players in 2021, and his 28 assists were top-20 in the league. He was the leader in both categories for a Mountaineers team that placed third in the L-L Section Two standings and reached the District 3-3A quarterfinals, finishing 13-5. An L-L Section Two first-team selection, Boyer has wrapped up his official playing career, as he next plans to attend Penn State to study engineering.

Here's the full list of Central PA boys lacrosse All-Americans:

Player, Position, School

John Darrup, Midfield, Mifflinburg

Clayton Hollinger, Attack, Penn Manor

Brock Boyer, Attack, Ephrata

Matthew Stitzel, Midfield, Wilson

Drew Godfrey, Attack, Trinity

Ben Berger, Defense, Central Dauphin

Rhys McCarver, Midfield, Cumberland Valley

Drew Dressel, Midfield, Kennard-Dale

Jakob Terpak, Midfield, Central York

Jimmy Kohr, Attack, Central York

Coach of the Year: Ryan Muller, Central York