Down three goals with under six minutes left on Cocalico’s windswept Talon Field, visiting Penn Manor came back to send its boys lacrosse season-opener to overtime Friday evening.

The Comets won the ensuing faceoff and needed just 47 seconds to get the golden goal game-winner from senior Erik Hinkle for a 10-9 non-league win. It was Hinkle’s lone score of the night, and the game’s fifth and final lead change.

“I just got my wisdom teeth taken out nine days ago,” Hinkle said. “I hadn’t practiced. ...I’m definitely out of shape. We got that faceoff and I took it (the ball) around south (behind the net). I didn’t want to take the dodge because I’m so gassed. He (the defender) literally made me. ...It was probably the slowest dodge ever, ...I fell and took the shot. It was a great team win. …it was sloppy but it was a good starting point for us.”

The victory was the first for new head coach Connor Rowe, a Penn Manor alum who had been a Comets’ assistant since 2016. The win also came about 10 months after Penn Manor ended its 2021 campaign at Cumberland Valley on a one-goal loss in the final seconds of a District Three Class 3A quarterfinal.

“I know Erik Hinkle was on the field for that play,” Rowe recalled of the playoff loss. “That stays with him. It was nice to see him take that opportunity and learn from it.”

Penn Manor entered this spring needing to replace Clayton Hollinger, last year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League leader in goals.

His absence was evident early on when the Comets lacked movement on the offensive end.

“Last year it was a lot of, let’s pass the ball to Clayton Hollinger and let him do his thing,” Hinkle said. “That first half it was a little rusty.”

Cocalico jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Penn Manor answered with three in a row. The Eagles scored the next three to take a 5-3 advantage into intermission. Cocalico held a 8-6 edge going into the fourth quarter and pushed its largest lead to 9-6 with 9 minutes, 34 seconds remaining.

Penn Manor scored three goals in the last 5:13 of regulation, with Adam Hollinger (three goals) tying it on a pass from Isaic Nafziger (one goal, two assists) with 41 seconds left.

Five players scored for Cocalico, led by Dolan Byrnes (four goals) and Alex Stokrp (two goals, two assists), while first-year varsity goalkeeper Grant Lockhart made 16 saves. It was a good showing for an Eagles program aiming to compete for a L-L Section Two title after last year’s three-win campaign.

“I’m not a moral victory guy so we’re going to learn from it,” Cocalico eighth-year coach Matt Oberly said. “Knowing you can go toe-to-toe with anybody will instill some confidence.”

Seven players scored for Penn Manor, led by Hollinger, Eli Warfel (two goals) and Dylan Keene (one goal, three assists). Comets’ goalkeeper Nick Hollinger made 13 saves.

Up next, Cocalico travels to Cedar Crest in another non-league tilt Monday. Meanwhile, Penn Manor kicks off its Section One slate at defending L-L tournament champ Hempfield on Tuesday.

“We know if we want to be successful this year, try to knock off Hempfield, Manheim Township, make league playoffs and districts, we’re going to have to work more as a team offensively,” Hinkle said. “We have enough athletes to be able to shoot. We all have to take the opportunity.”

