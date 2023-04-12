Last season, Hempfield won its first Lancaster-Lebanon regular season girls lacrosse title since 2002. But in the league tournament that followed, the Black Knights fell to longtime rival Manheim Township.

On Wednesday, there was a rematch.

The Section One rivals met for the first time in the new season, and what unraveled was a display of dominance from Manheim Township, who bettered the host Black Knights and remained perfect in league play with a 23-3 victory.

It was a back-and-forth affair early. Hempfield opened the scoring through junior midfielder Isabelle Masengarb. Manheim Township freshman attacker Regan Taylor responded with one of her three goals in the game, leveling the score at one apiece.

The Black Knights were unfazed, as another unassisted goal from Masengarb put Hempfield back on top. The game appeared to be as advertised in the early going.

However, the Blue Streaks’ dominance in both draw controls and ball possession led to many opportunities at the goal; opportunities that they capitalized on.

“We have a lot of good options this year for different players to take into the circle,” Manheim Township coach Mark Pinkerton said of his team’s success in the draw circle.

Manheim Township (5-0 L-L, 7-1 overall) found its stride after the second Hempfield tally, going on to score 10 unanswered goals.

“Possession of the ball is everything,” Pinkerton said. “We found our stride. We’re playing some freshmen, so we’re just finding the chemistry.”

All told, 10 different players scored for the Blue Streaks, and 10 of their 23 goals were assisted. Freshman midfielder Alivian Parmer led the way offensively for Manheim Township, scoring five goals and assisting on two.

Hempfield (4-1, 7-2), which was forced to play on its heels, saw very little of the ball in the attacking end.

“We didn’t win many draw controls,” Black Knights head coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff said. “If you don’t have the ball, then it’s hard to win a game.”

Hempfield spent too much time in its defensive end, which is a recipe for disaster against a high-octane offense like the Blue Streaks’.

“We gave them a lot more opportunities,” Ovchinnikoff said. “If they have the ball in our defensive end for that long, they’re bound to score.”

The Streaks came into the 2023 season after yet another stellar postseason performance in 2022. They topped Hempfield in the league tournament, were the District Three Class 3A champions and made a state playoff final run for the fourth season in a row.

Coming into the new season, Pinkerton stressed that his team stay in the moment and not focus on its typically lofty playoff expectations. And the Streaks certainly looked focused as they cruised to a big win in their first clash with their division rivals.

“We just focus on what we’re working on each day,” Pinkerton said. “All you can do is try and remain focused on what’s in front of you.”

The Section One heavyweights will meet again on April 24, this time at Manheim Township.