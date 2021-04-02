There are more than 90 lacrosse players with ties to the Lancaster-Lebanon League or Lancaster County now on collegiate rosters for the 2021 season.

Forty-one are on the men’s side. Fifty-six are on the women’s side. Of that combined total, twenty-six are at the NCAA Division I level, twelve are at the D-II level and 59 are at the D-III level. They’re competing for a combined 62 colleges or universities across 12 states.

There are also nine coaches with ties to the L-L who are coaching at the collegiate level.

That full list is below.

Author’s note: Is there a player or coach missing from this list? If so, please email jwalk@lnpnews.com

Men:

Cedar Crest:

Name, Year, school (NCAA level)

Robert Meisenhelter, senior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Frank Honey, junior, Messiah University (D-III)

Alex Andreozzi, sophomore,Thiel College (D-III)

John Lux, sophomore, McDaniel College (D-III)

Gabe Stover, freshman, Marywood University (D-III)

Cocalico:

Owen Zimmerman, junior, Lycoming College (D-III)

Sam Stewart, sophomore, Goucher (Md.) College (D-III)

Shawn Kernaghan, junior, Westminster College (D-III)

Conestoga Valley:

Michael Fisher, senior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Christofer Dietrich, junior, Alfred (NY) University (D-III)

Charles Braught, sophomore, Susquehanna University (D-III)

Elizabethtown:

Charles Alessi, senior, King’s College (D-III)

Ephrata:

Mason Klaus, senior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Bryson Rhee, freshman, Navy (D-I)

Hempfield:

Colby Smith, senior, Ohio State University (D-I)

Matt Heuston, sophomore, Loyola (Md.) University (D-I)

Grayson Dague, freshman, Cleveland State (Ohio) University (D-I)

Bradley Green, Westminster College (D-III)

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Nate Patterson, graduate student, Saint Joseph’s University, (D-I)

Chase Pirozzi, graduate student, Mount Saint Mary’s (Md.) University (D-I)

Tyler Zameroski, senior, Seton Hill University (D-II)

Nate Portrey, junior, Eastern University (D-III)

Patrick McClain, junior, Eastern University (D-III)

Noah Patterson, sophomore, Wagner (NY) College (D-I)

Dom Reed, sophomore, Illinois Institute of Technology (D-III)

Lancaster Catholic:

Izael Molina (Lancaster Catholic alum), freshman, Lebanon Valley College

Manheim Township:

Matt Kissel, senior, Frostburg State (Md.) University (D-III)

Grayson Sallade, junior, University of Virginia (D-I)

Zach Diamond, junior, High Point (NC) University (D-I)

Owen Miller, junior, University of Tampa (Fla.) (D-II)

Kyle Lando, junior, Muhlenberg College (D-III)

Cameron Chambers, junior, DeSales University (D-III)

Sean Curcio, freshman, Drexel University (D-I)

Nicolas Gutierrez, sophomore, New Jersey Institute of Technology (D-I)

Bryce Hutchinson, redshirt-freshman, Jacksonville (Fla.) University (D-I)

Eddie Newman, freshman, Ursinus College (D-III)

Zach Tomlinson, freshman Westminster College (D-III)

Penn Manor:

Billy Briegel, sophomore, University of Hartford (Conn.) (D-I)

Josh Heckman, sophomore, Swarthmore College (D-III)

Warwick:

Joshua Croyle, senior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Evan Crawford, senior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Women:

Annville-Cleona:

Michaela Singer, junior, Wilson College (D-III)

Cedar Crest:

Jaden Keefer, senior, Delaware Valley University (D-III)

Emily Beard, freshman, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Maria Brandt, freshman, Bloomsburg University (D-II)

Cocalico:

Sydney Costanza, sophomore, Shippensburg University (D-II)

Jameson Kernaghan, freshman, East Stroudsburg University (D-II)

Sybi Gerhart, freshman, Allegheny College (D-III)

Conestoga Valley:

Hannah Chadwick, sophomore, Alvernia University (D-III)

Donegal:

Ellie Henriques, sophomore, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Elizabethtown:

Cyrose Conteh, sophomore, Kutztown University (D-II)

Sami Shutt, sophomore, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (D-II)

Katelyn Weissend, freshman, Liberty (Va.) University (D-I)

Kadey Kreider, freshman, Arcadia University (D-III)

Ephrata:

Ciara Deemer, freshman, Washington College (D-III)

Abbie Zorrilla, freshman, Gordon (Mass.) College (D-III)

Sarah Pereverzoff, freshman, Eastern Mennonite (Va.) University (D-III)

Garden Spot:

Camryn Horst, senior, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Mandi Rider, sophomore, Transylvania University (D-III)

Kayla Steiner, sophomore, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Kiersten Ellsworth, freshman, East Stroudsburg University (D-II)

Hempfield:

Samantha Helgeson, junior, Penn State University (D-I)

Livia Jackson, sophomore, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Madison Morabito, sophomore, Elizabethtown College (D-III)

Kiley Yurchak, sophomore, Lenoir-Rhyne (NC) University (D-II)

Lindsey Durkota, freshman, University of Cincinnati (Ohio) (D-I)

Lizzie Yurchak, freshman, Campbell (NC) University (D-I)

Kyah Peifer, freshman, Wilson College (D-III)

Victoria Mollitor, grad student, Gwynedd Mercy University (D-III)

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Lauren Rettew, senior, Wilson College (D-III)

Olivia Martin, senior, Temple University (D-I)

Amanda Hay, junior, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Kendal Ream, junior, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Mary Peticca, sophomore, Saint Joseph’s University (D-I)

Kelsey Kimmel, freshman, Penn State University (D-I)

Brittney Zameroski, redshirt-freshman, Campbell (NC) University (D-I)

Paige Weidman, sophomore, Ursinus College (D-III)

Kim Kouterick, sophomore, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

McKenna Conklin, freshman, East Stroudsburg University (D-II)

Alexis Garrett, freshman, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Lancaster Catholic:

Roslyn Talbert, senior, Kennesaw (Ga.) State University (D-I)

Morgan Fazzini, freshman, Cabrini College (D-III)

Lancaster Country Day:

Morgan Ernst, senior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Taliah Carson, senior, Muhlenberg College (D-III)

Katie Kolva, junior, Denison (Ohio) University (D-III)

Samantha Eynon, sophomore, Muhlenberg College (D-III)

Manheim Township:

Sarah Elias, senior, La Salle University (D-I)

Skylar Dorenkamp, senior, Saint Joseph’s University (D-I)

Alyssa Penny, senior, Ursinus College (D-III)

Lizzie McBride, junior, Saint Joseph’s University (D-I)

Maris Large, junior, University of Vermont (D-I)

Erin Gingrich, junior, Bloomsburg University (D-II)

Katie Fluck, freshman, Bloomsburg University (D-II)

Abby Laubach, freshman, Washington College (D-III)

Penn Manor:

Allison Hege, junior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Warwick:

Talia Bertrando, junior, Juniata College (D-III)

Zoe Shepard, freshman, Elizabethtown College (D-III)

Coaching:

Xeni Barakos-Yoder (Cocalico) is in her sixth season as head coach of NCAA D-II East Stroudsburg

Shannon Nee (Manheim Township) is in her fifth season as an assistant women’s lacrosse coach at NCAA D-I Kennesaw (Ga) State

Emily Eddowes (Penn Manor) is in her fourth season as an assistant women's lacrosse coach at NCAA D-III Franklin & Marshall College

McKenna Edwards (Penn Manor) is in her second season as an assistant women’s lacrosse coach at NCAA D-III Franklin & Marshall College

Amy Beard, a Lancaster native and former Penn Manor girls lacrosse assistant coach, is in her third season as an assistant at Millersville University

Trey Keeley (Conestoga Valley) is in his fourth season as the men’s lacrosse head coach at NCAA D-III Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) University.

Wayne Hummer (Warwick) is in his third season as the goalie coach for NCAA D-III Elizabethtown College women’s program

Mike Ondrusek (Hempfield) is in his fourth year as defensive coordinator with NCAA D-III Whittier (Calif.) College

Rich Lefever, the former Manheim Township boys lacrosse coach is in his fifth as an assistant at D-III Franklin & Marshall College