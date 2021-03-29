Of the many seniors on Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse rosters this spring, a combined total of 43 are committed to play at the next level. Twenty-six are on the girls side, and 17 are on the boys side. Below is a list of those senior players committed to college programs.
Writer’s note*Is there a name of a senior lacrosse player missing? Please email
jwalk@lnpnews.com Boys Cedar Crest:
Connor Aitken, NCAA D-III Susquehanna University
Thomas Curtin D-III Chatham University
Ian Bowser D-III Allegheny College
Conestoga Valley:
Conrad Dillman, D-III McDaniel (Md.) College
Hempfield:
Dom Nottoli, D-III Ursinus College
Lampeter-Strasburg:
Connor Nolt, D-II Belmont Abbey (NC) College
Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic:
John Paul Jones, D-III Susquehanna University
Mason Scott, NJCAA Community College of Baltimore (Md.) County
Michael Korenkiewicz, D-III Delaware Valley University
Close
Lampeter-Strasburg's Stewart McClain (6) shoots and scores against Elizabethtown during first half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Elizabethtown's Nathan Thomas (6) tries to get around Lampeter-Strasburg's Carson Garber (46) during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Connor Nolt (21) moves towards the goal as Elizabethtown's Elijah Poulos (1) during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Stewart McClain (6) shoots and scores against Elizabethtown during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Barrett Denlinger (4) shoots and scores against Elizabethtown during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Elizabethtown's Camron Poulos (2) shoots and scores against Lampeter-Strasburg during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg goalkeeper Bryan Conrad (14) loos to pass after a save against Elizabethtown during first half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Carson Garver (46) trips up Elizabethtown's Jacob Wivell (18) during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Elizabethtown's Colby Hall (23) takes off with the ball as Lampeter-Strasburg's Jack Filius (10) gives chase, during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Colin Sullivan (8) shoots and scores against Elizabethtown during first half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Morgan Smith (15) and Elizabethtown's Jake Rudy (40) battle for a loose ball during first half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Stewart McClain (6) reacts after scoring against Elizabethtown during first half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Stewart McClain (6) shoots and scores against Elizabethtown during first half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Elizabethtown's Nathan Thomas (6) tries to get around Lampeter-Strasburg's Carson Garber (46) during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Connor Nolt (21) moves towards the goal as Elizabethtown's Elijah Poulos (1) during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Stewart McClain (6) shoots and scores against Elizabethtown during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Barrett Denlinger (4) shoots and scores against Elizabethtown during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Elizabethtown's Camron Poulos (2) shoots and scores against Lampeter-Strasburg during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg goalkeeper Bryan Conrad (14) loos to pass after a save against Elizabethtown during first half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Carson Garver (46) trips up Elizabethtown's Jacob Wivell (18) during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Elizabethtown's Colby Hall (23) takes off with the ball as Lampeter-Strasburg's Jack Filius (10) gives chase, during second half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Colin Sullivan (8) shoots and scores against Elizabethtown during first half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Morgan Smith (15) and Elizabethtown's Jake Rudy (40) battle for a loose ball during first half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Stewart McClain (6) reacts after scoring against Elizabethtown during first half action at Elizabethtown High School Friday March 26, 2021.
Manheim Township:
Owen Hirsch, D-I Fairfield (Conn.) University
Mason Lefever, D-III Widener University
Charlie Newman, D-III Juniata College
Penn Manor:
Clayton Hollinger, D-III Cabrini University
Cole Spezialetti D-III Pennsylvania College of Technology
JD Robinson D-III Delaware Valley University
Warwick:
Carter Davis NJCAA Harford (Md.) Community College
Mason Ober D-III Calvin (Mich.) University
Girls: Cedar Crest:
Bella Sinico D-III Alvernia University
Dylanie Chappel D-III Huntingdon (Ala.) College
Mick Lantz D-II Catawba (NC) College
Cocalico:
Alayna Trynosky, D-III Elizabethtown College
Hannah Custer, D-I University of Richmond (Va.)
Kyra Powers D-III Neumann University
Lauren Metzger D-III Juniata College
Conestoga Valley:
Abigail Morley D-I College William & Mary (Va.)
Elizabethtown:
Brooke Horst D-III Stevenson (Md.) University
Jordyn Gutshall D-III Chatham University
Lizzie Carter D-III Wilkes University
Ephrata:
Alyssa Wene, D-III Lebanon Valley College
Garden Spot:
Lauren Parker, D-III Cairn University
Hempfield:
Kayla Brooks, D-II Kutztown University
Lampeter-Strasburg:
Jeslyn Krebs, D-I Old Dominion (Va.) University
Malaina Bauzon, D-III Arcadia University
Kelliann Drummond, D-III Juniata College
Manheim Township:
Gail Wilkes, D-II Lynn (Fla.) University
Emma Hagg, D-III Messiah University
Megan Rice, D-I University of Richmond (Va.)
Campbell Heller, D-II Wilmington (Del.) University
Alyssa Dotter, D-II East Stroudsburg University
Penn Manor:
Evelyn Weaver, D-III Virginia Wesleyan (Va.) University
Katie Mackey, D-III Elizabethtown College
Kendall Ulmer, D-III Elizabethtown College
Warwick:
Tanner Armstrong, D-III DeSales University
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.