Of the many seniors on Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse rosters this spring, a combined total of 43 are committed to play at the next level. Twenty-six are on the girls side, and 17 are on the boys side. Below is a list of those senior players committed to college programs.

Boys

Cedar Crest:

Connor Aitken, NCAA D-III Susquehanna University

Thomas Curtin D-III Chatham University

Ian Bowser D-III Allegheny College

Conestoga Valley:

Conrad Dillman, D-III McDaniel (Md.) College

Hempfield:

Dom Nottoli, D-III Ursinus College

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Connor Nolt, D-II Belmont Abbey (NC) College

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic:

John Paul Jones, D-III Susquehanna University

Mason Scott, NJCAA Community College of Baltimore (Md.) County

Michael Korenkiewicz, D-III Delaware Valley University

Manheim Township:

Owen Hirsch, D-I Fairfield (Conn.) University

Mason Lefever, D-III Widener University

Charlie Newman, D-III Juniata College

Penn Manor:

Clayton Hollinger, D-III Cabrini University

Cole Spezialetti D-III Pennsylvania College of Technology

JD Robinson D-III Delaware Valley University

Warwick:

Carter Davis NJCAA Harford (Md.) Community College

Mason Ober D-III Calvin (Mich.) University

Girls:

Cedar Crest:

Bella Sinico D-III Alvernia University

Dylanie Chappel D-III Huntingdon (Ala.) College

Mick Lantz D-II Catawba (NC) College

Cocalico:

Alayna Trynosky, D-III Elizabethtown College

Hannah Custer, D-I University of Richmond (Va.)

Kyra Powers D-III Neumann University

Lauren Metzger D-III Juniata College

Conestoga Valley:

Abigail Morley D-I College William & Mary (Va.)

Elizabethtown:

Brooke Horst D-III Stevenson (Md.) University

Jordyn Gutshall D-III Chatham University

Lizzie Carter D-III Wilkes University

Ephrata:

Alyssa Wene, D-III Lebanon Valley College

Garden Spot:

Lauren Parker, D-III Cairn University

Hempfield:

Kayla Brooks, D-II Kutztown University

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Jeslyn Krebs, D-I Old Dominion (Va.) University

Malaina Bauzon, D-III Arcadia University

Kelliann Drummond, D-III Juniata College

Manheim Township:

Gail Wilkes, D-II Lynn (Fla.) University

Emma Hagg, D-III Messiah University

Megan Rice, D-I University of Richmond (Va.)

Campbell Heller, D-II Wilmington (Del.) University

Alyssa Dotter, D-II East Stroudsburg University

Penn Manor:

Evelyn Weaver, D-III Virginia Wesleyan (Va.) University

Katie Mackey, D-III Elizabethtown College

Kendall Ulmer, D-III Elizabethtown College

Warwick:

Tanner Armstrong, D-III DeSales University