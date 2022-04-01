There are more than 110 lacrosse players with ties to the Lancaster-Lebanon League or Lancaster County now on collegiate rosters for the 2022 season.

Forty-seven are on the men’s side. Of those players, eleven are starting. The 47 players are spread across 37 different colleges or universities. Of those 37 teams, six have multiple L-L alums on their rosters, with Pennsylvania College of Technology (four) leading the way.

Seventy are on the women’s side. Of those, thirty-nine are starting. The 70 players at the next level are spread across 44 different colleges or universities. Of those 44 teams, fourteen have multiple L-L alums on their rosters, with E-town and Juniata leading the way with four apiece.

There are also eight coaches with ties to the L-L who are coaching at the collegiate level.

That full list is below.

Author’s note: Is there a player or coach missing from this list? If so, please email jwalk@lnpnews.com

*=starting

MEN:

Cedar Crest:

Name, Year, school (NCAA level)

Frank Honey, senior, Messiah University (D-III)

Alex Andreozzi, junior,Thiel College (D-III)*

Alex Feeman, junior, Pennsylvania College of Technology (D-III)

John Lux, sophomore, McDaniel College (D-III)

Gabe Stover, sophomore, Marywood University (D-III)

Connor Aitken, first-year Susquehanna University (D-III)

Ian Bowser, freshman, Allegheny College (D-III)

Thomas Curtin, freshman, Chatham University (D-III)

Cocalico:

Owen Zimmerman, senior, Lycoming College (D-III)*

Sam Stewart, junior, Goucher (Md.) College (D-III)

Conestoga Valley:

Christofer Dietrich, senior, Alfred (NY) University (D-III)

Charles Braught, junior, Susquehanna University (D-III)

Gage McClune, freshman, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Ephrata:

Bryson Rhee, sophomore, Navy (D-I)

Zach Wanous, first-year, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Ryan Lindberg, freshman, Delaware Valley University (D-III)

Garden Spot:

Dylan Klemas, senior, Pennsylvania College of Technology (D-III)*

Hempfield:

Colby Smith, senior, Ohio State University (D-I)*

Matt Heuston, junior, Loyola (Md.) University (D-I)

Grayson Dague, sophomore, Cleveland State (Ohio) University (D-I)

Dom Nottoli, freshman, Ursinus College (D-III)

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Nate Portrey, senior, Eastern University (D-III)

Patrick McClain, senior, Eastern University (D-III)

Noah Patterson, junior, Wagner (NY) College (D-I)

Dom Reed, junior, Illinois Institute of Technology (D-III)

Conner Nolt, freshman, Belmont Abbey (NC) College (D-II)

Lancaster Country Day:

Mike Korenkiewicz, freshman, Delaware Valley University*

Lancaster Catholic:

Ian McAnally, junior, Gettysburg College

Mason Scott, first-year, DeSales University

JP Jones, first-year, Susquehanna University

Manheim Township:

Grayson Sallade, senior, University of Virginia (D-I)

Zach Diamond, senior, High Point (NC) University (D-I)*

Owen Miller, senior, University of Tampa (Fla.) (D-II)*

Caton Johnson, senior, Ohio State University (D-I)*

Kyle Lando, senior, Muhlenberg College (D-III)*

Sean Curcio, sophomore, Drexel University (D-I)

Nicolas Gutierrez, junior, New Jersey Institute of Technology (D-I)*

Bryce Hutchinson, redshirt-sophomore, Jacksonville (Fla.) University (D-I)

Eddie Newman, sophomore, Ursinus College (D-III)

Owen Hirsch, freshman, Fairfield University (D-III)

Mason Lefever, first-year, Widener University (D-III)

Charlie Newman, freshman, Juniata College (D-III)*

Penn Manor:

Josh Heckman, junior, Swarthmore College (D-III)

Billy Briegel, junior, York College (D-III)

Clayton Hollinger, freshman, Cabrini College (D-III)

Cole Spezialetti, freshman, Pennsylvania College of Technology (D-III)

JD Robinson, freshman, Delaware Valley University (D-III)

WOMEN:

Annville-Cleona:

Michaela Singer, fifth-year, Wilson College (D-III)

Cedar Crest:

Jaden Keefer, senior, Delaware Valley University (D-III)*

Emily Beard, sophomore, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)*

Maria Brandt, sophomore, Bloomsburg University (D-II)

Dylanie Chappel, freshman, Huntington (Ind.) University (D-III)*

Michaela Lantz, freshman, Catawba (NC) University (D-II)*

Bella Sinico, freshman, Alvernia University (D-III)

Cocalico:

Sydney Costanza, senior, Shippensburg University (D-II)*

Jameson Kernaghan, sophomore, East Stroudsburg University (D-II)

Sybi Gerhart,sophomore, Allegheny College (D-III)*

Katie Heck, junior, Messiah University (D-III)*

Lauren Metzger, Juniata College (D-III)

Alayna Trynosky, freshman, Elizabethtown College (D-III)*

Hannah Custer, freshman, University of Richmond (Va.) (D-I)*

Kyra Powers, freshman, Neumann University (D-III)*

Conestoga Valley:

Abigail Morley, freshman, William & Mary (D-I)

Donegal:

Ellie Henriques, junior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Elco:

Molly Gray, freshman, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Elizabethtown:

Cyrose Conteh, junior, Kutztown University (D-II)

Sami Shutt, junior, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (D-II)

Katelyn Weissend, sophomore, Liberty (Va.) University (D-I)

Kadey Kreider, sophomore, Arcadia University (D-III)*

Jordyn Gutshall, freshman, Chatham University (D-III)

Lizzie Carter, first-year, Wilkes University (D-III)

Ephrata:

Ciara Deemer, sophomore, Washington College (D-III)

Abbie Zorrilla, sophomore, Gordon (Mass.) College (D-III)*

Alyssa Wene, first-year, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Garden Spot:

Mandi Rider, junior, Transylvania University (D-III)*

Kayla Steiner, junior, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Hempfield:

Madison Morabito, junior, Elizabethtown College (D-III)*

Kiley Yurchak, junior, Lenoir-Rhyne (NC) University (D-II)

Lizzie Yurchak, sophomore, University of Delaware (D-I)*

Lindsey Durkota, sophomore, University of Cincinnati (Ohio) (D-I)

Regan Gillisse, first-year, Messiah University (D-III)

Kayla Brooks, freshman, Kutztown University (D-II)

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Amanda Allen, senior Lancaster Bible College (D-III)*

Kendal Ream, senior, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)*

Alexis Garrett, sophomore, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)*

Kelsey Kimmel, junior, Penn State University (D-I)

Brittney Zameroski, redshirt-sophomore, Campbell (NC) University (D-I)

Shayla Lapp, junior, Juniata College (D-III)*

Paige Weidman, junior, Ursinus College (D-III)

Kim Kouterick, junior, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)*

McKenna Conklin, sophomore, East Stroudsburg University (D-II)

Jeslyn Krebs, freshman, Old Dominion (Va.) University (D-I)

Olivia Poley, first-year, Arcadia University (D-III)*

Kelliann Drummond, freshman, Juniata College (D-III)

Lancaster Catholic:

Roslyn Talbert, grad student, Kennesaw (Ga.) State University (D-I)*

Morgan Fazzini, senior, Cabrini College (D-III)

Lancaster Country Day:

Samantha Eynon, junior, Muhlenberg College (D-III)*

Lancaster Mennonite:

Molly King, senior, Eastern Mennonite (Va.) University (D-III)*

Manheim Township:

Lizzie McBride, senior, Saint Joseph’s University (D-I)

Maris Large, senior, University of Vermont (D-I)*

Erin Gingrich, senior, Bloomsburg University (D-II)*

Katie Fluck, sophomore, Bloomsburg University (D-II)*

Abby Laubach, sophomore, Washington College (D-III)*

Emma Hagg, freshman, Messiah University (D-III)*

Campbell Heller, freshman, Wilmington (Del.) University (D-II)*

Megan Rice, freshman, University of Richmond (Va.) (D-I)

Kaity Petersheim, sophomore, Bridgewater (Va.) College (D-III)*

Kayte Moist, sophomore, Albright College (D-III)*

Abbie Moist, senior, Albright College (D-III)*

Taylor Kopan, sophomore, Bucknell University (D-I)*

Shannon Elias, sophomore, University of Delaware (D-I)

Lucy Svetec, junior, University of Pennsylvania (D-I)

Penn Manor:

Kendall Ulmer, freshman, Elizabethtown College (D-III)*

Katie Mackey, freshman, Elizabethtown College (D-III)*

Evelyn Weaver, first-year, Virginia Wesleyan University (D-III)*

Warwick:

Talia Bertrando, grad student, Juniata College (D-III)*

Zoe Stauffer, sophomore, Lycoming College (D-III)*

COACHING

Xeni Barakos-Yoder (Cocalico) is in her seventh season as head coach of D-II Atlantic Region Coach of the Year at NCAA D-II East Stroudsburg

Shannon Nee (Manheim Township) is in her first season at NCAA D-I Columbia (NY) University. She had spent the previous five seasons as an assistant at D-I Kennesaw (Ga) State

Amy Beard , Lancaster native and former Penn Manor girls lacrosse assistant coach is in her fourth season as an assistant at Millersville University

Trey Keeley (Conestoga Valley) in 2022 is in his second season as an assistant coach with NCAA D-I Cleveland (Ohio) State. Prior to Cleveland State, Keeley was the men’s lacrosse head coach at NCAA D-III Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) University for four seasons.

Wayne Hummer (Warwick): The Warwick alum and former Warriors’ boys lacrosse coach is in his fourth season as the goalie coach for NCAA D-III Elizabethtown College women’s program.

Mike Ondrusek (Hempfield), is in his first season as an assistant at NCAA D-I Bellarmine (KY) University. Prior to Bellarmine, Ondrusek was an assistant at NCAA D-III Whittier (Calif.) College for four seasons.

Rich Lefever : The former Manheim Township boys lacrosse coach is in his sixth season as an assistant at D-III Franklin & Marshall College.

Kelsey Thoensen (Garden Spot) is in her first season as an assistant coach at NCAA D-III Delaware Valley College