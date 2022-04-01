Grayson Sallade Virginia 2021

Manheim Township alum Grayson Sallade, No. 32, was a key part of the defense for Virginia men's lacrosse national championship team in 2021.

There are more than 110 lacrosse players with ties to the Lancaster-Lebanon League or Lancaster County now on collegiate rosters for the 2022 season.

Forty-seven are on the men’s side. Of those players, eleven are starting. The 47 players are spread across 37 different colleges or universities. Of those 37 teams, six have multiple L-L alums on their rosters, with Pennsylvania College of Technology (four) leading the way.

Seventy are on the women’s side. Of those, thirty-nine are starting. The 70 players at the next level are spread across 44 different colleges or universities. Of those 44 teams, fourteen have multiple L-L alums on their rosters, with E-town and Juniata leading the way with four apiece.

There are also eight coaches with ties to the L-L who are coaching at the collegiate level.

MEN:

Cedar Crest:

  • Frank Honey, senior, Messiah University (D-III)

  • Alex Andreozzi, junior,Thiel College (D-III)*

  • Alex Feeman, junior, Pennsylvania College of Technology (D-III)

  • John Lux, sophomore, McDaniel College (D-III)

  • Gabe Stover, sophomore, Marywood University (D-III)

  • Connor Aitken, first-year Susquehanna University (D-III)

  • Ian Bowser, freshman, Allegheny College (D-III)

  • Thomas Curtin, freshman, Chatham University (D-III)

Cocalico:

  • Owen Zimmerman, senior, Lycoming College (D-III)*

  • Sam Stewart, junior, Goucher (Md.) College (D-III)

Conestoga Valley:

  • Christofer Dietrich, senior, Alfred (NY) University (D-III)

  • Charles Braught, junior, Susquehanna University (D-III)

  • Gage McClune, freshman, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Ephrata:

  • Bryson Rhee, sophomore, Navy (D-I)

  • Zach Wanous, first-year, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

  • Ryan Lindberg, freshman, Delaware Valley University (D-III)

Garden Spot:

  • Dylan Klemas, senior, Pennsylvania College of Technology (D-III)*

Hempfield:

  • Colby Smith, senior, Ohio State University (D-I)*

  • Matt Heuston, junior, Loyola (Md.) University (D-I)

  • Grayson Dague, sophomore, Cleveland State (Ohio) University (D-I)

  • Dom Nottoli, freshman, Ursinus College (D-III)

Lampeter-Strasburg:

  • Nate Portrey, senior, Eastern University (D-III)

  • Patrick McClain, senior, Eastern University (D-III)

  • Noah Patterson, junior, Wagner (NY) College (D-I)

  • Dom Reed, junior, Illinois Institute of Technology (D-III)

  • Conner Nolt, freshman, Belmont Abbey (NC) College (D-II)

Lancaster Country Day:

  • Mike Korenkiewicz, freshman, Delaware Valley University*

Lancaster Catholic: 

  • Ian McAnally, junior, Gettysburg College 

  • Mason Scott, first-year, DeSales University

  • JP Jones, first-year, Susquehanna University

Manheim Township:

  • Grayson Sallade, senior, University of Virginia (D-I)

  • Zach Diamond, senior, High Point (NC) University (D-I)*

  • Owen Miller, senior, University of Tampa (Fla.) (D-II)*

  • Caton Johnson, senior, Ohio State University (D-I)*

  • Kyle Lando, senior, Muhlenberg College (D-III)*

  • Sean Curcio, sophomore, Drexel University (D-I)

  • Nicolas Gutierrez, junior, New Jersey Institute of Technology (D-I)*

  • Bryce Hutchinson, redshirt-sophomore, Jacksonville (Fla.) University (D-I)

  • Eddie Newman, sophomore, Ursinus College (D-III)

  • Owen Hirsch, freshman, Fairfield University (D-III)

  • Mason Lefever, first-year, Widener University (D-III)

  • Charlie Newman, freshman, Juniata College (D-III)*

Penn Manor:

  • Josh Heckman, junior, Swarthmore College (D-III)

  • Billy Briegel, junior, York College (D-III)

  • Clayton Hollinger, freshman, Cabrini College (D-III)

  • Cole Spezialetti, freshman, Pennsylvania College of Technology (D-III)

  • JD Robinson, freshman, Delaware Valley University (D-III)

WOMEN:

Annville-Cleona:

  • Michaela Singer, fifth-year, Wilson College (D-III)

Cedar Crest:

  • Jaden Keefer, senior, Delaware Valley University (D-III)*

  • Emily Beard, sophomore, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)*

  • Maria Brandt, sophomore, Bloomsburg University (D-II)

  • Dylanie Chappel, freshman, Huntington (Ind.) University (D-III)*

  • Michaela Lantz, freshman, Catawba (NC) University (D-II)*

  • Bella Sinico, freshman, Alvernia University (D-III)

Cocalico:

  • Sydney Costanza, senior, Shippensburg University (D-II)*

  • Jameson Kernaghan, sophomore, East Stroudsburg University (D-II)

  • Sybi Gerhart,sophomore, Allegheny College (D-III)*

  • Katie Heck, junior, Messiah University (D-III)*

  • Lauren Metzger, Juniata College (D-III)

  • Alayna Trynosky, freshman, Elizabethtown College (D-III)*

  • Hannah Custer, freshman, University of Richmond (Va.) (D-I)*

  • Kyra Powers, freshman, Neumann University (D-III)*

Conestoga Valley:

  • Abigail Morley, freshman, William & Mary (D-I)

Donegal:

  • Ellie Henriques, junior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Elco:

  • Molly Gray, freshman, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Elizabethtown:

  • Cyrose Conteh, junior, Kutztown University (D-II)

  • Sami Shutt, junior, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (D-II)

  • Katelyn Weissend, sophomore, Liberty (Va.) University (D-I)

  • Kadey Kreider, sophomore, Arcadia University (D-III)*

  • Jordyn Gutshall, freshman, Chatham University (D-III)

  • Lizzie Carter, first-year, Wilkes University (D-III)

Ephrata:

  • Ciara Deemer, sophomore, Washington College (D-III)

  • Abbie Zorrilla, sophomore, Gordon (Mass.) College (D-III)*

  • Alyssa Wene, first-year, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Garden Spot:

  • Mandi Rider, junior, Transylvania University (D-III)*

  • Kayla Steiner, junior, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Hempfield:

  • Madison Morabito, junior, Elizabethtown College (D-III)*

  • Kiley Yurchak, junior, Lenoir-Rhyne (NC) University (D-II)

  • Lizzie Yurchak, sophomore, University of Delaware (D-I)*

  • Lindsey Durkota, sophomore, University of Cincinnati (Ohio) (D-I)

  • Regan Gillisse, first-year, Messiah University (D-III)

  • Kayla Brooks, freshman, Kutztown University (D-II)

Lampeter-Strasburg:

  • Amanda Allen, senior Lancaster Bible College (D-III)*

  • Kendal Ream, senior, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)*

  • Alexis Garrett, sophomore, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)*

  • Kelsey Kimmel, junior, Penn State University (D-I)

  • Brittney Zameroski, redshirt-sophomore, Campbell (NC) University (D-I)

  • Shayla Lapp, junior, Juniata College (D-III)*

  • Paige Weidman, junior, Ursinus College (D-III)

  • Kim Kouterick, junior, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)*

  • McKenna Conklin, sophomore, East Stroudsburg University (D-II)

  • Jeslyn Krebs, freshman, Old Dominion (Va.) University (D-I)

  • Olivia Poley, first-year, Arcadia University (D-III)*

  • Kelliann Drummond, freshman, Juniata College (D-III)

Lancaster Catholic:

  • Roslyn Talbert, grad student, Kennesaw (Ga.) State University (D-I)*

  • Morgan Fazzini, senior, Cabrini College (D-III)

Lancaster Country Day:

  • Samantha Eynon, junior, Muhlenberg College (D-III)*

Lancaster Mennonite:

  • Molly King, senior, Eastern Mennonite (Va.) University (D-III)*

Manheim Township:

  • Lizzie McBride, senior, Saint Joseph’s University (D-I)

  • Maris Large, senior, University of Vermont (D-I)*

  • Erin Gingrich, senior, Bloomsburg University (D-II)*

  • Katie Fluck, sophomore, Bloomsburg University (D-II)*

  • Abby Laubach, sophomore, Washington College (D-III)*

  • Emma Hagg, freshman, Messiah University (D-III)*

  • Campbell Heller, freshman, Wilmington (Del.) University (D-II)*

  • Megan Rice, freshman, University of Richmond (Va.) (D-I)

  • Kaity Petersheim, sophomore, Bridgewater (Va.) College (D-III)*

  • Kayte Moist, sophomore, Albright College (D-III)*

  • Abbie Moist, senior, Albright College (D-III)*

  • Taylor Kopan, sophomore, Bucknell University (D-I)*

  • Shannon Elias, sophomore, University of Delaware (D-I)

  • Lucy Svetec, junior, University of Pennsylvania (D-I)

Penn Manor:

  • Kendall Ulmer, freshman, Elizabethtown College (D-III)*

  • Katie Mackey, freshman, Elizabethtown College (D-III)*

  • Evelyn Weaver, first-year, Virginia Wesleyan University (D-III)*

Warwick:

  • Talia Bertrando, grad student, Juniata College (D-III)*

  • Zoe Stauffer, sophomore, Lycoming College (D-III)*

COACHING

  • Xeni Barakos-Yoder (Cocalico) is in her seventh season as head coach of D-II Atlantic Region Coach of the Year at NCAA D-II East Stroudsburg

  • Shannon Nee (Manheim Township) is in her first season at NCAA D-I Columbia (NY) University. She had spent the previous five seasons as an assistant at D-I Kennesaw (Ga) State

  • Amy Beard, Lancaster native and former Penn Manor girls lacrosse assistant coach is in her fourth season as an assistant at Millersville University

  • Trey Keeley (Conestoga Valley) in 2022 is in his second season as an assistant coach with NCAA D-I Cleveland (Ohio) State. Prior to Cleveland State, Keeley was the men’s lacrosse head coach at NCAA D-III Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) University for four seasons.

  • Wayne Hummer (Warwick): The Warwick alum and former Warriors’ boys lacrosse coach is in his fourth season as the goalie coach for NCAA D-III Elizabethtown College women’s program.

  • Mike Ondrusek (Hempfield), is in his first season as an assistant at NCAA D-I Bellarmine (KY) University. Prior to Bellarmine, Ondrusek was an assistant at NCAA D-III Whittier (Calif.) College for four seasons.

  • Rich Lefever: The former Manheim Township boys lacrosse coach is in his sixth season as an assistant at D-III Franklin & Marshall College.

  • Kelsey Thoensen (Garden Spot) is in her first season as an assistant coach at NCAA D-III Delaware Valley College

