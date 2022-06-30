After four highly successful seasons in which he helped put Hempfield boys lacrosse back on the map, Matt McAlpine has stepped down as the Black Knights' head coach.

The move had long been expected. Even a year ago, he had let it be known behind the scenes that his last season would be 2022, when son AJ McAlpine completed his senior year as one of the team's top scorers.

“That’s a big part of it,” the elder McAlpine told LNP | LancasterOnline. “The other part is my other son, Tanner, is in the military in California. My daughter is going to school in Boston at Emerson. … I started coaching youth football at Penn Manor in 2007. … It’s been a long time of me coaching and me being away. It’s time to focus on family.”

Around this time five years ago, Hempfield was in search of a new coach tasked with restoring one of the county’s longest-running high school boys lacrosse programs to heights it hadn’t experienced in a number of years. A large part of that had to do with beating rival Manheim Township, something the Knights hadn’t done since 2013.

In Year Two under McAlpine, Hempfield beat Manheim Township for the first time in six years to claim the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship. It also snapped the program’s 11-game losing streak against the Streaks.

After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, Hempfield beat Manheim Township in the 2021 regular season to snap the Streaks’ 110-game L-L regular season win streak, and later beat Manheim Township in the L-L championship game — Manheim Township went 4-0 against Hempfield in 2022.

“When you call a game a rivalry game, a rivalry game has to have the opponent win the game in order for it to be considered a rivalry,” McAlpine said. “That hadn’t happened for a long time.”

Hempfield reached the District Three Class 3A championship game in 2021, a feat not accomplished by the program since 2011. Also something that hadn’t been done since 2011 — winning a first-round state playoff game, which the Knights did in 2022.

In all, Hempfield went 63-21 in four seasons under McAlpine, who works full-time for a private investigation firm. Asked what he’d the miss the most as head coach, McAlphine said, “The competitive day in and day out of trying to get the best out of your players. ... And being around the guys everyday. That’s the thing I’ve always admired about sports. Being with the guys, going out there and working towards that common goal of defeating the opponent, putting in the work and seeing the fruits of your labor.”

McAlpine’s departure is one of at least three L-L lacrosse coaching vacancies, as Jen Leaman stepped down as the Garden Spot girls skipper at the conclusion of the Spartans’ season, and the Garden Spot boys job is also open, though the 2022 interim coach, Bryan Naranjo, told LNP | LancasterOnline he’s open to returning next year if no one steps up to fill the role.