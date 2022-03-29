After a run to the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse tournament championship and an appearance in the District Three Class 3A championship game a year ago, Hempfield’s 2021 campaign ended abruptly with a first-round loss in the PIAA Class 3A tournament to Kennett, the eventual state-runner-up.

“I think we were (shocked),” Hempfield goalkeeper Matty Wiest recalled. “I don’t think our heads were right.”

Seven Hempfield starters return in 2022. Among them is Wiest, a first-team L-L all-star last season.

“We definitely think we can get farther this year,” Wiest said.

Through two games, Hempfield is unblemished after a 18-7 win over visiting Penn Manor in Tuesday’s L-L Section One opener.

Asked of the strength of his team thus far, Hempfield fifth-year coach Matt McAlpine said, “The togetherness of these guys.

“They trust each other a lot,” McAlpine said. “Offensively we move the ball well. Defensively those guys have been playing together since they were freshmen.”

While Wiest made 16 saves in Tuesday’s win, eight Hempfield players scored, led by seven goals from Max Grube, a returning L-L first-team all-star and Penn State recruit.

The Comets (0-1 league, 1-1 overall) tied the score early on at 1-1 less than three minutes in. But host Hempfield (1-0, 2-0) led 5-2 at the end of the first quarter, 11-4 at intermission and 16-6 going into the final frame.

Comets’ sophomore goalkeeper Nick Hollinger made 18 saves, but Penn Manor committed 17 giveaways through three quarters.

The Comets’ depth also sustained a blow when junior midfielder Eli Warfel took a blindside hit to the head during a loose-ball scramble midway through the second quarter. Warfel layed on the field in the next handful of seconds. He eventually walked but didn’t return. It was one of seven instances Hempfield was whistled for penalties.

Regardless, a Comets bunch that starts one sophomore and four juniors alongside five seniors has room for improvement, as the other Section One stalwart Manheim Township comes to Millersville on Thursday.

“There were glimpses of a good team,” Penn Manor first-year head coach Connor Rowe said. “We’re young. We have a lot of multi-sport guys where stick skills sometimes take a little bit of time for us. Penn Manor is a team that always gets better as the season goes on.”

Hempfield’s victory followed a season-opening 9-7 win over Avon Grove on Saturday. Avon Grove has previously won two state championships, the last coming in 2017.

The Knights’ first tussle with rival Manheim Township is about two weeks away.

“We’re taking it one game at a time,” McAlpine said. “We do have some goals down the road. Part of it is because the work these guys have put in. They know what it takes to get to where we want to get to.”

