Penn Manor goalkeeper Nick Hollinger (3) runs all the way down the field and takes a shot against Hempfield during second half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Hempfield goalkeeper Matty Wiest (1) makes a save against Penn Manor's Isaic Nafzinger (47) during second half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Hempfield's Max Grube (3) works his way to the goal against Penn Manor during first half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Hempfield goalkeeper Matty Wiest (1) makes a save against Penn Manor's Isaic Nafzinger (47) during second half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
After a run to the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse tournament championship and an appearance in the District Three Class 3A championship game a year ago, Hempfield’s 2021 campaign ended abruptly with a first-round loss in the PIAA Class 3A tournament to Kennett, the eventual state-runner-up.
“I think we were (shocked),” Hempfield goalkeeper Matty Wiest recalled. “I don’t think our heads were right.”
Seven Hempfield starters return in 2022. Among them is Wiest, a first-team L-L all-star last season.
“We definitely think we can get farther this year,” Wiest said.
Through two games, Hempfield is unblemished after a 18-7 win over visiting Penn Manor in Tuesday’s L-L Section One opener.
Asked of the strength of his team thus far, Hempfield fifth-year coach Matt McAlpine said, “The togetherness of these guys.
Hempfield's David Gross (11) puts the pressure on Penn Manor's Isaic Nafziger (47) during first half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Penn Manor's Erik Hinkle (20) takes off with the ball against Hempfield during first half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Hempfield's Isaiah Martin (22) knocks the ball away from Penn Manor's Erik Hinkle (20) during first half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Hempfield's Ryan Heuston (6) shoots and scores against Penn Manor during first half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Hempfield's Seamus Mack (9) passes the ball downfield against Penn Manor during first half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Hempfield's Max Grube (3) works his way to the goal against Penn Manor during first half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Hempfield's Max Grube (3) shoots and scores against Penn Manor during first half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Hempfield head coach Matthew McAlpine, on the sidelines as the team takes on Penn Manor during second half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Penn Manor's Benedict Flinchbaugh (29) takes a shot against Hempfield during first half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Penn Manor's Dylan Keene (22) takes a shot against Hempfield during first half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Penn Manor's Erik Hinkle (20) passes the ball against Hempfield during first half action of an L-L League boys lacrosse game at Hempfield High School Tuesday March 29, 2022.
“They trust each other a lot,” McAlpine said. “Offensively we move the ball well. Defensively those guys have been playing together since they were freshmen.”
While Wiest made 16 saves in Tuesday’s win, eight Hempfield players scored, led by seven goals from Max Grube, a returning L-L first-team all-star and Penn State recruit.
The Comets (0-1 league, 1-1 overall) tied the score early on at 1-1 less than three minutes in. But host Hempfield (1-0, 2-0) led 5-2 at the end of the first quarter, 11-4 at intermission and 16-6 going into the final frame.
Comets’ sophomore goalkeeper Nick Hollinger made 18 saves, but Penn Manor committed 17 giveaways through three quarters.
The Comets’ depth also sustained a blow when junior midfielder Eli Warfel took a blindside hit to the head during a loose-ball scramble midway through the second quarter. Warfel layed on the field in the next handful of seconds. He eventually walked but didn’t return. It was one of seven instances Hempfield was whistled for penalties.
Regardless, a Comets bunch that starts one sophomore and four juniors alongside five seniors has room for improvement, as the other Section One stalwart Manheim Township comes to Millersville on Thursday.
“There were glimpses of a good team,” Penn Manor first-year head coach Connor Rowe said. “We’re young. We have a lot of multi-sport guys where stick skills sometimes take a little bit of time for us. Penn Manor is a team that always gets better as the season goes on.”
Hempfield’s victory followed a season-opening 9-7 win over Avon Grove on Saturday. Avon Grove has previously won two state championships, the last coming in 2017.
The Knights’ first tussle with rival Manheim Township is about two weeks away.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” McAlpine said. “We do have some goals down the road. Part of it is because the work these guys have put in. They know what it takes to get to where we want to get to.”