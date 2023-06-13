UNIVERSITY PARK — One win short. And for the second agonizing year in a row, no less.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s glorious boys lacrosse season ended in the PIAA Class 2A state semifinals for the second straight spring here Tuesday afternoon, as District 7 champ and reigning state-champ Mars pinned a cruel 11-7 setback on the Pioneers in Penn State’s Panzer Stadium.

L-S had an early 5-1 lead and was sailing before the Fightin’ Planets put on their rally caps and stormed past the Pioneers.

But let the record clearly show that L-S, under coach Mike McConomy, has chiseled itself into one of the top boys lacrosse programs across the commonwealth.

Exhibit A: Two straight trips to the state Final Four, plus a District 3 championship this spring, when L-S piled up 20 wins, went to the Lancaster-Lebanon League semifinals, solved section foe Cocalico for district gold, and won a pair of state-playoff matches, setting up Tuesday’s matchup against Mars, which clinched its third trip in a row to the PIAA finale.

“It was another incredible year,” McConomy said. “That’s two years in a row we got all the way down to the state semifinals. We have an unbelievable senior class, and they’ve put in so much effort to get the program where it is now. We hope the younger guys can keep it going. I couldn’t be more proud.”

L-S (20-5) got the quick jump here Tuesday, getting goals in rapid succession from KJ Kessler, Gavin Denlinger and Zach Labrecque for a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter. It was 3-1 after one, and the Pioneers grabbed a 5-1 cushion early in the second, when Kessler polished off his hat trick with back-to-back goals.

“We definitely felt good there,” Labrecque said. “We were doing what we do, and we came out hot. We had to keep our foot on the gas and not let up, especially in the fourth. I’ll always have faith in my guys. We just weren’t able to finish it out. It didn’t fall our way. But Mars is a great team.”

The Fightin’ Planets (22-2) scored three unanswered goals — two by Ian Coulter — to get back in it. But Labrecque potted a goal off a pretty curl move from inside the circle, and the Pioneers had a 6-4 lead at the half.

“We did an awesome job early, and we had the momentum coming out of the gate,” McConomy noted. “Credit to Mars. Their coaches made some phenomenal adjustments, and they were able to chip away.”

Mars, which struggled against L-S’s hounding, aggressive defense in the first half, was finally able to shake free on the offensive end and muster some quality shots at Pioneers’ keeper Bryce Thomas after intermission.

Colin Sullivan had a third-quarter goal for L-S, giving the Pioneers a 7-5 lead. After that, it was all Fightin’ Planets. Jack Dunham’s goal with 43 ticks left in the third sliced L-S’s lead to 7-6, and Mars knotted it up at 7-7 with 10:42 to go in regulation when Coulter, who had a game-high four goals, scored off Mars’ face-off win.

The Fightin’ Planets dominated in the face-off circle the rest of the way, outscoring L-S 4-0 over the final seven-plus minutes. Ryan Blake scored the go-ahead goal with 7:46 to play when he wristed a one-hopper past Thomas, and the floodgates opened.

Dunham, Vincenzo Grieco and Kyle McEwen tacked on goals for Mars, which kept L-S off the scoreboard in the fourth.

The Fightin’ Planets will get a championship rematch back here Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against District 1 runner-up Marple Newtown, which topped D1 champ West Chester Rustin 10-6 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Marple Newtown eliminated the Pioneers 14-7 in last year's state semifinals. Mars went on to top Marple Newtown 9-6 for 2A state gold. The rematch is Saturday. The Fightin' Planets are the only WPIAL program to ever make a state boys lacrosse championship.

L-S didn’t get the outcome it was looking for against Mars here Tuesday. But after back-to-back Final Four trips and a district championship this spring, the Pioneers raised the bar yet again in their program.

“It’s been incredible,” Kessler said. “Honestly, this is one of the best runs I’ve been on in my entire life. I couldn’t have had any more fun with these guys. I think this is a team that will be talked about for a long time. I’m really proud of what we’ve done.”

