Manheim Township School District is looking for a new girls lacrosse coach after Mark Pinkerton’s contract wasn’t renewed.

Pinkerton said he was told of the decision Thursday. Township athletic director Tim Hollenback sent a message to players and parents to inform them a change was being made.

“I am writing to share with you that Coach Pinkerton will not be returning for the 2024 season,” Hollenback wrote. “We thank Coach Pinkerton for his many years of service to the district and to our girls lacrosse program.”

Pinkerton took over as coach prior to the 2011 season and won nine District Three championships. The Blue Streaks went 255-46 and reached the PIAA championship game four times under his guidance.

Hollenback told players and parents the opening will be posted Friday and the goal is to hire a new coach as soon as possible.

Township’s administration and Pinkerton both refused to comment on the reason for his departure.

“At this point, I’m looking back at my time at Township with nothing but wonderful memories,” Pinkerton said.

ShaiQuana Mitchell, the director of communications and marketing for Manheim Township School District, said it’s district policy not to comment publicly. Hollenback also cited that policy when he declined an interview request.

“Since this is a personnel matter, I’m unable to share any details at this time,” Mitchell said in a phone interview.

Pinkerton, who turns 61 in September, said he will focus his full attention on his other coaching responsibilities. He owns the Lancaster-based Xtreme Lacrosse Club, founded in 2006. Girls from throughout Central Pennsylvania play for the club, according to its website.

Township’s new coach will take over District Three’s most accomplished program. The Blue Streaks were the Class 3A champs and reached the PIAA quarterfinals in June.