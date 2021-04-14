As poet Geoffrey Chaucer wrote in the 1380s, all good things must come to an end.

That applied Wednesday afternoon at Manheim Township’s Ed Journey Field, where the Blue Streaks’ boys lacrosse program saw its Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season win streak snapped at 110 games, after losing to rival Hempfield, 11-9.

“It feels great,” Hempfield junior goalkeeper Matty Weist said afterward.

Weist finished with 18 saves, the majority of those coming over the final three quarters.

”I’m tired,” Weist said. “I’m feeling good. It’s a lot of emotions.”

Prior to Wednesday, Manheim Township’s last L-L regular season loss came at the end of the 2012 season against Ephrata - the Mountaineers went on to win their only District Three championship that spring.

However, Hempfield had beaten Manheim Township two years ago in the L-L tournament title game, which marked the first time in six years the Knights had topped the Streaks. Wednesday was an early regular season matchup, with Hempfield (4-0 league, 5-0 overall) taking over first place in the L-L Section One standings.

Manheim Township (4-1, 4-2) held one-goal leads on four separate occasions in the first 15 minutes and 19 seconds of game action, and held a 6-4 advantage at the 2:46 mark of the second quarter. To that point, Manheim Township had five different players score at least one goal, its offense often surrounding the Hempfield defense, constantly moving and sending players cutting towards the crease.

“We didn’t make too many adjustments,” Weist said. “We knew we had to stick to our guys and be ready to talk off the switch.”

Hempfield scored three goals over the final 1:45 of the first half, with senior Ryan Hilton putting his team up 7-6 just eight seconds before intermission.

“That was a big momentum swing to get the team going,” Hilton said.

While Manheim Township won the ground ball battle, 17-9, Weist was fantastic in the net and teammate Dom Nottoli dominated on the midfield circle, winning 20 of 24 faceoffs, including one that began with 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter and ending with Nottoli putting a shot in the back of the net five seconds later for his first goal of the season. Nine different players scored for Hempfield by the end.

Hempfield outscored Manheim Township 3-1 in the third quarter, with the Streaks’ only score coming in a man-up situation on an empty net after Weist left the crease to unsuccessfully battle for a loose ball.

“On that one we were a man down,” Weist said. “I knew we had to get the ball back to our offense. I went for it. ...couldn’t get back quick enough.”

The Knights pushed their largest advantage to 11-7 with 3:11 remaining when Hilton fed Max Grube (three goals, one assist) for Hempfield’s final score.

Wednesday was likely the first of many battles between Hempfield and Manheim Township this season, as they’re scheduled to meet again in two weeks in Landisville, and could square off next month in the league and district tournaments.

Up next, both teams are scheduled to be in action Saturday, with Hempfield hosting Palmyra and Manheim Township traveling to William Penn Charter.

