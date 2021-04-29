Minutes before its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys lacrosse game with rival Manheim Township was about to start Thursday night in Landisville, Hempfield players marched to the field led by assistant coach Brett Moore, who was donning a kilt and playing the bagpipes.

“It just infuriated us,” Blue Streaks’ senior midfielder Eddie McDevitt said.

To the point Manheim Township scored the game’s first four goals en route to an eventual 12-7 victory. With the win, the Streaks avenged the 11-9 loss to Hempfield two weeks earlier. At the time, it had ended Manheim Township’s L-L regular season win streak at 110-straight games.

“That game was kind of a wakeup call for us,” McDevitt said of the Hempfield loss. “Before that we didn’t take practice as seriously.”

“We’re methodical in putting in our systems and principles,” Manheim Township fifth-year coach Dan Lyons said. “With such a young team and no season last year it took us longer than it normally would to work through that stuff. We told the guys we’ll probably take some lumps early in the season, but we’re investing this time now to pay off in the future. All of those things started clicking in practice this week.”

Thursday’s win jumbles the L-L Section One standings, with Manheim Township (8-1 league, 8-3) now technically in first place by percentage points in front of Hempfield (7-1, 10-1). The Streaks can claim a share of the section crown by winning next week’s league finale at Warwick, while Hempfield likely needs to win its final two league games (at Penn Manor, vs. Elizabethtown) to guarantee at least a share of the section crown.

On Thursday, Manheim Township led 4-0 at the end of the first quarter and 7-1 at halftime. Hempfield scored three goals in the first 2 minutes and 5 seconds of the second half and later cut its deficit to 9-6 at the 1:21 mark of the third quarter. But the Streaks answered with three quick goals in the final 61 seconds of the third quarter, the last coming from McDevitt, to push the advantage to 12-6 heading into the final frame.

“At halftime,” McDevitt recalled. “Andy Katch was saying, ‘They’re going to throw their punch. They’re going to go on their run. We just have to be ready for that and come back with our punch.’”

Hempfield played without injured starting faceoff Dom Nottoli, an NCAA Division III Ursinus recruit who had won 20 of the 24 midfield battles in the first meeting with the Streaks. Manheim Township won 13 of 23 faceoffs in Thursday’s matchup.

Katch (three goals) and teammates Xander Johnson (three goals, one assist) and Garrett Campagna (three goals, one assist) paced the Streaks on the offensive end.

Streak defenders Benjamin Wright, Wells Bergstrom and Charlie Newman did a nice job of pushing out on the Hempfield attack to keep the Knights from penetrating. And Streak goalkeepers Owen Hirsch and Tyler Mortizen combined for 13 saves.

Hempfield junior keeper Matty Wiest collected 11 stops.

