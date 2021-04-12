In a matchup between two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s top girls lacrosse teams at Ed Journey Field, host Manheim Township scored the first six goals against visiting Cocalico on Monday afternoon.

But the Eagles woke up, became competitive and chipped away at the deficit, coming to within two goals with under 10 minutes remaining.

That’s when Manheim Township junior Sydney Witwer responded with back-to-back scores, jumpstarting what turned out to be seven-straight Blue Streak goals en route to an eventual 14-9 victory.

“It was an intense game,” Witwer said afterward.

With the win, Manheim Township gave 10th-year coach Mark Pinkerton his 200th career victory.

“That was definitely something in the back of our minds,” Witwer said. “It’s awesome. I’m proud of him as a coach.”

The Streaks (5-0 league, 6-2 overall) also extended their league regular season win streak to 88 games, which stretches back to 2013. Manheim Township has received plenty of battles from L-L squads during that span. Monday was another of those.

The Streaks came out firing, pushing the pace and using their lightning-quick transition game to gain an early 6-0 lead less than eight minutes in, getting two of those scores in transition, two on free positions and another just seconds after winning a draw control. By that point, Witwer and teammates Megan Rice and Cecelia Walker each had two goals apiece. In other words, Manheim Township has multiple scoring options.

“It makes it dynamic, especially with the fact we have so many different threats in different places,” Witwer said. “And we have different plays and sets and drivers. I just love how our offense looks this year.”

Cocalico fifth-year coach Courtney Reinhold called a timeout to stop the bleeding.

“We came out slow,” Reinhold said. “We came out a little intimidated. I just told them, ‘You know it’s Manheim Township. You got to forget who you’re playing. The name on the other shirt doesn’t matter.’”

The Eagles (3-1, 4-2) outscored the Streaks 7-3 over the next 32 minutes of game action, cutting the Manheim Township advantage to 9-7 with 9:58 remaining. On the other end, Eagles’ goalkeeper Alayna Trynosky finished with 11 saves.

But nothing came easy for Cocalico. The Streaks used relentless pressure on and off the ball, denied passes, shouldered their way for ground balls, pushed Cocalico to the sidelines when the Eagles were in transition and often face-guarded Cocalico leading-scorer Hannah Custer (five goals).

“We hardly ever faceguard,” Pinkerton said. “That just tells you how good (Custer) is.”

Witwer (six goals), Rice (four goals), Walker (two goals) paced the Manheim Township attack. Freshman Alyssa Dotter and sophomore Bronwyn Hilbert also scored in the final moments to help the Streaks open up their largest lead, 14-7.

Fronted by defenders Bella Grandrimo, Gretta Harnish, Emma Hagg and Devon Nee, Manheim Township goalkeepers Gail Wilkes and Maddie Eckert each tallied two saves.

Pinkerton, the L-L’s all-time winningest girls lacrosse coach, deflected any praise for his 200th career victory.

“It’s nice to get 200 wins,” he said. “But it’s all about the players.”

BOX SCORE

Monday's L-L League lacrosse results, box scores

L-L League lacrosse standings