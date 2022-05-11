It’s a rematch made in heaven. Or rather, one made on the panoramic vista of Penn Manor’s Comet Field.

Manheim Township and Hempfield punched their respective tickets to the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse championship game following a pair of strong semifinal performances Tuesday night in Millersville.

Manheim Township knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg 16-3 in game one behind a six-point night from Bronwyn Hilbert and a hat trick from Alyssa Dotter.

Hempfield followed suit in game two with a 16-6 victory over Cocalico, getting five goals from Kelsea Dague and hat tricks from Brynn Axe and Whitney Hershey.

The combined victories set up a rematch of last week’s tightly contested regular season game won by Hempfield, this time in the L-L championship game scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Cocalico High School.

Neither Township (17-2) nor Hempfield (17-1) could afford to look ahead to that one, however.

Lampeter-Strasburg (12-4) worked a patient game plan versus the Blue Streaks, controlling clock and limiting possessions for Township’s potent offense.

In fact, the Pioneers opened the scoring with a goal from Hannah Cissne and answered a pair of Township strikes on a goal from Hannah Gawne to knot the contest 2-2.

L-S proceeded to win the subsequent draw and hold possession, but the Blue Streaks stayed poised on defense, never again letting in a go-ahead score.

“Our thing is just to be focused and ready to go,” said Township coach Mark Pinkerton. “We always stay close to the ball and it’s hard to drive on us, generally speaking.”

Brenna and Calli Campagna, among others, played a key role in limiting opportunities for the Pioneers’ leading scorers, Gawne and Rowan Kimmel (goal, assist).

“They really know how to disrupt an offense,” Pinkerton said of his sophomore midfielders. “They play really big, they’re really strong, good athletes. Particularly strong on the defensive side.”

Meanwhile, the Streaks went on the attack, scoring five unanswered goals for a 7-2 lead at the half.

L-S won the opening draw of the second half and held possession for four minutes, but was once again unable to get past Township goalie Maddie Eckert (nine saves).

“Our goal coming in was long possessions, taking care of the ball, keeping their offense on ice,” said Pioneers coach Marshall Krebs. “Second half, again that was our goal but little miscues and they’re all over it.”

In game two, Hempfield raced out to an 11-2 lead at the half before Cocalico (9-8) regrouped, getting a hat trick from Sara Mackall and single goals from Thanna Sweigart, Danika Sauder, and Lia Finnegan.

“We’ve been working on that all season, really making sure we’re playing strong the whole way through,” Cocalico coach Courtney Reinhold said. “They came out strong in the second half and kept pushing.”

Leading 14-6 with 11:48 to play, Hempfield coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff called a timeout to settle things down.

“We just made some poor decisions that caused us to turn the ball over,” Ovchinnikoff said. “I know Cocalico wanted to play a really good game. That’s where we kept telling them we need to be ready. We can’t look past Tuesday and look right to Thursday.”

Goals by Isabelle Masengarb and Natalie Bole set the final margin for Hempfield.