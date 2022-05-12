The lightning bolts strike again.

Sydney Witwer scored seven goals, Devon Nee led a stalwart defensive effort, and the Manheim Township Blue Streaks knocked off rival Hempfield 14-8 Thursday to win the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse championship at Cocalico High School.

It’s the 12th straight league title for the Blue Streaks and their 14th overall. The win also served to exact a bit of revenge, after Hempfield snapped Township’s 101-game league winning streak to close the regular season.

“We were very disappointed with our last game against them and we really wanted to come out and show how we play as a team, how we’ve been playing this entire season,” Nee said. “It really just feels great to win this game.”

Witwer opened the scoring a little over a minute into the contest and stayed hot throughout, adding a pair of goals over a 15 second span midway through the first half.

With Hempfield working a man-up opportunity late in the period, Nee intercepted a pass near the goal to give her team one last opportunity to score before the half.

Township coach Mark Pinkerton called a timeout to set up a play and Witwer took advantage, scoring with five seconds left for a 6-2 lead at the break.

Overall, Township (18-2) outshot Hempfield 16-6 in the opening half, dominating possession and chances.

“Our whole offense was so fluid and moving so much,” Witwer said, crediting her drivers and cutters to create space. “We were very dynamic; we didn’t rely on a stagnant set or play so I think we did a good job on offense.”

Hempfield (17-2) retained a man-up opportunity to open the second half but was unable to win the opening draw.

Instead, Township killed the penalty before adding to its lead on a goal by Cecelia Walker, assisted by Bronwyn Hilbert (two goals, two assists).

“Critical today was draw controls for our offense,” Hempfield coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff said. “Unfortunately, first half we didn’t do as well and second half we started getting them, but against a team like this you gotta be on your game.”

Brynn Axe paced Hempfield’s attack, scoring four goals with two assists. Kelsea Dague tallied two goals with one assist, and Whitney Hershey and Isabelle Masengarb finished with a goal apiece.

Dague won five draws and six ground balls for the Knights, with goalie Eryn Murphy making six saves.

“We were talking ... before and we were saying how talented of a team Hempfield is,” Witwer said. “This is a great win for us. We might see them again in districts, I know we’re both going on, so we have to keep getting fired up to keep playing.”

Also scoring goals for the Blue Streaks were Alyssa Dotter, Brenna Campagna (five ground balls), and Nee (three ground balls, two forced turnovers). Goalie Maddie Eckert made four saves.

Notes

Manheim Township has now won 24 straight L-L tournament games dating back 2009. … Unofficially, Township and Hempfield will be the top two seeds in the upcoming District Three Class 3A tournament and will host quarterfinal-round matchups on Wednesday against opponents to be determined.