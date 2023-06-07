Manheim Township’s quest for the PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse title has begun.

The Blue Streaks cruised to a convincing 18-4 home win over the visiting Mount Lebanon Blue Devils on Wednesday afternoon.

This is very familiar territory for the Blue Streaks, who have made the state final for the past four years. The culmination of their season comes down to this tournament, and the title is the goal every season for the program.

Manheim Township appears ready for the campaign.

The Blue Streaks’ offense, which had gotten off to slow starts in their last handful of games, this time was efficient and primed to go from the first draw.

Manheim Township scored its first goal a mere 43 seconds into the game via freshman Alivian Parmer. The Blue Streaks added two more in the game’s opening five minutes, one from Calli Campagna and the other from Bronwyn Hilbert.

Offensively, the Blue Streaks moved the ball quickly and efficiently. Manheim Township wore out Mount Lebanon with their ball movement and offensive pressure.

“I love the way the offense started today,” Blue Streaks coach Mark Pinkerton said. “We made super-good decisions with the ball. We moved the ball quickly and finished really well. I was really happy with where they started.”

What ensued in the remaining 20 or so minutes of the first half was a barrage of offense from Manheim Township.

The Blue Streaks notched eight more goals, with Parmer and Campagna both scoring three in the half.

Manheim Township’s ability to dominate the draw controls made it an uphill climb for the Blue Devils to maintain any sort of possession. Mount Lebanon saw very little of the ball in the first half and failed to register a single shot on goal until the second half.

The Blue Devils found their first in the second half from a free-position shot that would beat Blue Streaks goalkeeper Maddie Eckert. Mount Lebanon’s best spell of the game came at the beginning of the second half, but by then the game was too far out of reach.

The Blue Devils mustered four goals in the second half — three coming from free-position shots. Simply put, it was a tough day at the office for Mount Lebanon.

If Wednesday afternoon’s outing proved anything, though, it’s that Manheim Township is incredibly tough if it plays its best game on offense from the first whistle. If the Blue Streaks find their rhythm on attack right away, they will be a very tough out.

Manheim Township advances to the quarterfinal round, where it will face off against Springfield on Saturday at a neutral site that’s yet to be announced.

The Blue Streaks have 10 seniors on their squad and a lot of playoff experience. Many of their players have seen plenty of games in the state tournament, and it is something that Manheim Township will use to its advantage.

“A lot of experience means that they’re ready for big games,” Pinkerton said. “We’ll now lean on that experience.”