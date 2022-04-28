Manheim Twp.'s Sydney Witwer (31) looks to take a shot against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
The group of six seniors on the current Manheim Township girls lacrosse roster were in third grade when the streak began in 2013. A streak of consecutive Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season victories. A streak that stretched to 100-straight games after a 20-3 win over visiting Lampeter-Strasburg on Gene Kruis Field at War Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.
“It shows how much effort we put in,” Blue Streaks’ senior defender Devon Nee said.
Nee is the senior leader on a defensive back line alongside juniors Ellie Commerce, Greta Harnish and Brynn Hauck. The quartet fronts second-year goalkeeper Maddie Eckert, a junior. It’s a unit that entered the year needing to replace two defensive starters.
“It’s been a work in progress,” Nee said. “But I think we’re stronger than we ever have been.”
Thus far, Manheim Township (9-0 league, 14-1 overall) is holding opponents 4.4 goals per game in a season that has included impressive wins over three-time state champ Radnor and four-time state champ Garnet Valley. The latter came last Saturday when Streaks’ junior Bronwyn Hilbert got the game-winner in double-overtime for a 8-7 victory, which bumped Manheim Township up to No. 2 in phillylacrosse.com’s latest Class 3A power rankings.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Rowan Kimmel (11) looks to take a shot against Manheim Twp. during second half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Brenna Campagna (22) scoops the ball off the shoulder of Lampeter-Strasburg's Hannah Cissne (4) during second half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ryann Logan (24) takes a shot against Manheim Twp. during second half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Hannah Cissne (4) looks to pass the ball against Manheim Twp. during second half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Hannah Gawne (1) has the ball knocked away from her by Manheim Twp. during second half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Alyssa Dotter (9) looks to score as Lampeter-Strasburg's Molly Gochnauer (33) defends during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Sydney Witwer (31) scores as Lampeter-Strasburg's Molly Gochnauer (33) defends during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Sydney Witwer (31) takes the ball downfield as Lampeter-Strasburg's Maggie Visniski (8) gives chase during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Sydney Witwer (31) looks to take a shot against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Brenna Campagna (22) takes a shot against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Alyssa Dotter (9) looks to score as Lampeter-Strasburg's Hannah Cissne (4) defends during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Brynn Hauck (20) gets pressured by Lampeter-Strasburg's Bethany Stoltzfus (38) during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Calli Campagna (3) passes the ball downfield against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Sydney Witwer (31) passes the ball against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Kayla Kurtz (17) passes the ball down field against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Bethany Stoltzfus (38) and Emily Lapinski (51) put the pressure on Manheim Twp.'s Alyssa Dotter (9) during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Greta Harnish (55) passes the ball down field against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Rowan Kimmel (11) looks to take a shot against Manheim Twp. during second half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Brenna Campagna (22) scoops the ball off the shoulder of Lampeter-Strasburg's Hannah Cissne (4) during second half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ryann Logan (24) takes a shot against Manheim Twp. during second half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Hannah Cissne (4) looks to pass the ball against Manheim Twp. during second half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Hannah Gawne (1) has the ball knocked away from her by Manheim Twp. during second half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Alyssa Dotter (9) looks to score as Lampeter-Strasburg's Molly Gochnauer (33) defends during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Sydney Witwer (31) scores as Lampeter-Strasburg's Molly Gochnauer (33) defends during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Sydney Witwer (31) takes the ball downfield as Lampeter-Strasburg's Maggie Visniski (8) gives chase during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Sydney Witwer (31) looks to take a shot against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Brenna Campagna (22) takes a shot against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Alyssa Dotter (9) looks to score as Lampeter-Strasburg's Hannah Cissne (4) defends during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Brynn Hauck (20) gets pressured by Lampeter-Strasburg's Bethany Stoltzfus (38) during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Calli Campagna (3) passes the ball downfield against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Sydney Witwer (31) passes the ball against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Kayla Kurtz (17) passes the ball down field against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Bethany Stoltzfus (38) and Emily Lapinski (51) put the pressure on Manheim Twp.'s Alyssa Dotter (9) during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Greta Harnish (55) passes the ball down field against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League girls lacrosse game at Manheim Twp. High School in Neffsville Thursday April 28, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
“That was such a big win,” Streaks’ senior Sydney Witwer said. “Especially that way (in double-overtime).”
As for Thursday, in a matchup of teams that have already locked up berths in the four-team L-L tournament, the Pioneers (8-2, 11-3) took a hit when starting goalkeeper Zoe Dilling sustained an injury during warm-ups, resulting in sophomore backup Maddie Zook making her first varsity start in what is her first year playing lacrosse.
Ten Manheim Township players scored, led by Alyssa Dotter (five goals), Hilbert (two goals, five assists) Witwer (three goals, three assists) and Cecilia Walker (three goals).
The trio of Dotter, Hilbert and Witwer each have more than 30 goals and more than 40 points. It’s a unit that was on the field last June when Manheim Township came up short in the PIAA Class 3A title game for the third year in a row.
“We took that loss last year (in the state championship) really personally because it was the third time we got there,” Witwer said. “I think that made us more driven this year to make our offense more diverse so teams can’t catch onto us as quick. We’ve done a good job with that.”
The Streaks also have multiple options at draw control, a gap that was in need of filling after the graduation of leading-scorer Megan Rice, who is now playing at NCAA Division I Richmond (Va.) University.
“We mix it up depending upon the game,” Witwer said. “It depends if we have a fast person, tall pearson on the circle. It’s good we have that flexibility.”
On the horizon for Manheim Township is next week’s trip to Hempfield (10-0 league, 12-1 overall) to decide the L-L regular season crown.
“They’re a talented team,” Witwer said of Hempfield. “They have some great girls. Great seniors. We’re just gonna work over the next week to get ready for them.”