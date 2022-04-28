The group of six seniors on the current Manheim Township girls lacrosse roster were in third grade when the streak began in 2013. A streak of consecutive Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season victories. A streak that stretched to 100-straight games after a 20-3 win over visiting Lampeter-Strasburg on Gene Kruis Field at War Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

“It shows how much effort we put in,” Blue Streaks’ senior defender Devon Nee said.

Nee is the senior leader on a defensive back line alongside juniors Ellie Commerce, Greta Harnish and Brynn Hauck. The quartet fronts second-year goalkeeper Maddie Eckert, a junior. It’s a unit that entered the year needing to replace two defensive starters.

“It’s been a work in progress,” Nee said. “But I think we’re stronger than we ever have been.”

Thus far, Manheim Township (9-0 league, 14-1 overall) is holding opponents 4.4 goals per game in a season that has included impressive wins over three-time state champ Radnor and four-time state champ Garnet Valley. The latter came last Saturday when Streaks’ junior Bronwyn Hilbert got the game-winner in double-overtime for a 8-7 victory, which bumped Manheim Township up to No. 2 in phillylacrosse.com’s latest Class 3A power rankings.

“That was such a big win,” Streaks’ senior Sydney Witwer said. “Especially that way (in double-overtime).”

As for Thursday, in a matchup of teams that have already locked up berths in the four-team L-L tournament, the Pioneers (8-2, 11-3) took a hit when starting goalkeeper Zoe Dilling sustained an injury during warm-ups, resulting in sophomore backup Maddie Zook making her first varsity start in what is her first year playing lacrosse.

Ten Manheim Township players scored, led by Alyssa Dotter (five goals), Hilbert (two goals, five assists) Witwer (three goals, three assists) and Cecilia Walker (three goals).

The trio of Dotter, Hilbert and Witwer each have more than 30 goals and more than 40 points. It’s a unit that was on the field last June when Manheim Township came up short in the PIAA Class 3A title game for the third year in a row.

“We took that loss last year (in the state championship) really personally because it was the third time we got there,” Witwer said. “I think that made us more driven this year to make our offense more diverse so teams can’t catch onto us as quick. We’ve done a good job with that.”

The Streaks also have multiple options at draw control, a gap that was in need of filling after the graduation of leading-scorer Megan Rice, who is now playing at NCAA Division I Richmond (Va.) University.

“We mix it up depending upon the game,” Witwer said. “It depends if we have a fast person, tall pearson on the circle. It’s good we have that flexibility.”

On the horizon for Manheim Township is next week’s trip to Hempfield (10-0 league, 12-1 overall) to decide the L-L regular season crown.

“They’re a talented team,” Witwer said of Hempfield. “They have some great girls. Great seniors. We’re just gonna work over the next week to get ready for them.”

