READING - In its first matchup with Wilson in the District Three Class 3A semifinals about two weeks ago, Manheim Township won by just a goal.

In its second meeting Tuesday, the Blue Streaks made sure there was no doubt, jumping out to a seven-goal advantage in the first half, pushing their lead to a running clock less than four minutes into the second half and coming away with a 17-7 win in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals.

It sends District Three champion Manheim Township (22-2) back to the state championship game for the fourth season in a row. More on that in a bit.

“Their defense is a zone,” Manheim Township senior Sydney Witwer said. “Most teams play a man-to-man or backer defense. We had to come in prepared for that. We also talked about if they scored the first goal we can’t go down on ourselves.”

Then District Three third seed Wilson (17-6) scored the first goal to go up 1-0.

“And I was like, ‘C’mon, guys. We got this,’” Witwer said.

Witwer answered two minutes later, jumpstarting a nine-goal Manheim Township barrage. Witwer eventually finished with an eye-popping 11 goals. Three of those scores came on assists from Bronwyn Hilbert, the team’s assist leader who returned after missing the quarterfinal due to an illness. Hilbert also chipped in a pair of scores.

Manheim Township sophomore midfielder Brenna Campagna won 14 of 24 draw controls. It’s a part of the Blue Streaks that was a work in progress earlier in the season that now is no longer.

“The last time we played them we beat them by three or four on the draws,” Spleen said. “They probably beat us double-digits today.”

Of Manheim Township’s first seven goals, four came on free position opportunities and another came on a Witwer rebound and putback.

“Probably the first five or six goals they scored,” Spleen said. “We actually made stops, where the goalie knocked the ball down, or the ball was on the ground, so we were giving them second chances. You can’t keep doing that. …it snowballed on us.”

Manheim Township junior goalkeeper Maddie Eckert (five saves) and defenders Greta Harnish, Devon Nee and Brynn Hauck became the fifth team to hold Wilson to seven goals or less this season.

The Streaks will meet District One champion Conestoga (22-1) in Saturday’s state championship game at West Chester East High School at 10 a.m.

Conestoga beat Garnet Valley 8-7 in Tuesday’s other semifinal, getting the game-winning score with three seconds left. Conestoga will be making its second trip to a state final, having won in its last trip there in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Blue Streaks are making their fourth-straight trip, the third-straight for this year’s five seniors. Manheim Township is still aiming to become the first girls team from District Three to win a state lacrosse championship.

“It’s all I’ve wanted my whole high school career,” Witwer said. “We’ve been in the finals twice in my career. Honestly, it was so upsetting to lose. …I’m overwhelmed with how awesome it is we’re going back. We’re really going to try to win it this year.”

BOX SCORE