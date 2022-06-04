MECHANICSBURG - With its assist leader Bronwyn Hilbert out to illness, Manheim Township girls lacrosse didn’t skip a beat in a 19-7 win over State College in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal at Cumberland Valley on Saturday evening.

In place of the absent Hilbert, sophomore Olivia Young instead got the start. Young tallied two assists, part of a group effort that collected 10 assists by the end.

“Liv is a really strong player,” Manheim Township senior midfielder Sydney Witwer said. “She’s a good one to add in today. She’s a super strong lefty, which also helps. And we practiced with her Friday so we were able to have those practice reps with her. We miss Bronwyn so much.”

Witwer, the team’s leading-scorer who already has more than 100 goals on the season, again proved unstoppable en route to six goals and one assist. She was one of six Blue Streaks with multiple scores.

Meanwhile, Brenna Campagna dominated at draw control in the first half, winning 11 of 13 midfield battles to help the Streaks build a 9-3 advantage by intermission.

Though, it took District Three champion Manheim Township (21-2) about 10 minutes to get going, with District Six champion State College (13-4) evening the score at 1-1 on a goal from Sydney O’Donnell (three goals) at the 16:55 mark of the first half.

“It was a little hectic but we figured it out,” Streaks’ defender Greta Harnish said. “We recognized that (O’Donnell) was their top scorer and tried to step up more on her.”

Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament champion Manheim Township outshot State College 30-19. Streak goalkeepers Maddie Eckert (five saves) and Rachel Pongonis (one save) combined for six stops, fronted by defenders Harnish, Devon Nee and Elle Commerce. The defensive unit was just the second to hold State College under eight goals this season.

Manheim Township is now just one win away from returning to the state championship game for the fourth season in a row, still trying to become the first team from District Three to win a state title.

Their next opponent is a familiar one: District Three third-seed Wilson, who the Streaks topped 11-10 in the district semifinals. That state semifinal will happen Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

“I love playing Wilson,” Witwer said. “Those games are always chippy and fun. Last game was a super intense one. We’ll be ready for them again.”

BOX SCORE