Kayla Kurtz (17) of Manheim Township drives around the back of the net against Mia Reese (8) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Brenna Campagna (22) of Manheim Township drives towards the goal against Hannah Garlin (7) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Brenna Campagna (22) of Manheim Township battles with Phebe Herlocher (14) of State College for the faceoff in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Alyssa Dotter (9) of Manheim Township drives Sydney O'Donnell (33) of State College defense in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Alyssa Dotter (9) of Manheim Township drives into the teeth of the State College defense in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nora White (33) of Manheim Township races up the field against Leah Moyer (17) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township passes the ball against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Gretta Harnish (55) of Manheim Township charges up the field with the ball against Hannah Garlin (7) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Brynn Hauck (20) of Manheim Township gets hit by a State College defender in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Cecelia Walker (11) of Manheim Township gets set to shoot against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township drives towards the goal against Mia Reese (8) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Paige Laurence (44) of Manheim Township looks for someone to pass the ball to against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nora White (33) of Manheim Township battles for the ball against Sydney O'Donnell (33) and Caitlyn Keiter (19) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Manheim Township coach Mark Pinkerton talks to his team prior to the game against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Manheim Township goalie Maddie Eckert (54) is introduced prior to the start against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Maddie Wagner (left) of Manheim Township shoots and scores to increase the Blue Streaks lead over State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Cecelia Walker (11) of Manheim Township drives to the net against the State College defense in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Olivia Young (4) and Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township celebrate after Young's goal lgave Township a 9-2 lead over State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Cecelia Walker (11) of Manheim Township keeps her eyes on the ball against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township shoots on goal against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Manheim Township's Cecelia Walker (11) gets hit by Olivia Miller (21) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township drives towards the goal against Sydney O'Donnell (33) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township shoots on goal against Sydney O'Donnell (33) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Calli Campagna (3) of Manheim Township works around Leah Moyer (17) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township shoots and scores against Molly Schreiner (5), Olivia Miller (21) and Katie Fry (24) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Kayla Kurtz (17) of Manheim Township drives around the back of the net against Mia Reese (8) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Brenna Campagna (22) of Manheim Township drives towards the goal against Hannah Garlin (7) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Brenna Campagna (22) of Manheim Township battles with Phebe Herlocher (14) of State College for the faceoff in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Alyssa Dotter (9) of Manheim Township drives Sydney O'Donnell (33) of State College defense in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Alyssa Dotter (9) of Manheim Township drives into the teeth of the State College defense in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nora White (33) of Manheim Township races up the field against Leah Moyer (17) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township passes the ball against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Gretta Harnish (55) of Manheim Township charges up the field with the ball against Hannah Garlin (7) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Brynn Hauck (20) of Manheim Township gets hit by a State College defender in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Cecelia Walker (11) of Manheim Township gets set to shoot against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township drives towards the goal against Mia Reese (8) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Paige Laurence (44) of Manheim Township looks for someone to pass the ball to against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nora White (33) of Manheim Township battles for the ball against Sydney O'Donnell (33) and Caitlyn Keiter (19) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Manheim Township coach Mark Pinkerton talks to his team prior to the game against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Manheim Township goalie Maddie Eckert (54) is introduced prior to the start against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Maddie Wagner (left) of Manheim Township shoots and scores to increase the Blue Streaks lead over State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Cecelia Walker (11) of Manheim Township drives to the net against the State College defense in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Olivia Young (4) and Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township celebrate after Young's goal lgave Township a 9-2 lead over State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Cecelia Walker (11) of Manheim Township keeps her eyes on the ball against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township shoots on goal against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Manheim Township's Cecelia Walker (11) gets hit by Olivia Miller (21) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township drives towards the goal against Sydney O'Donnell (33) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township shoots on goal against Sydney O'Donnell (33) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Calli Campagna (3) of Manheim Township works around Leah Moyer (17) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township shoots and scores against Molly Schreiner (5), Olivia Miller (21) and Katie Fry (24) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
MECHANICSBURG - With its assist leader Bronwyn Hilbert out to illness, Manheim Township girls lacrosse didn’t skip a beat in a 19-7 win over State College in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal at Cumberland Valley on Saturday evening.
In place of the absent Hilbert, sophomore Olivia Young instead got the start. Young tallied two assists, part of a group effort that collected 10 assists by the end.
“Liv is a really strong player,” Manheim Township senior midfielder Sydney Witwer said. “She’s a good one to add in today. She’s a super strong lefty, which also helps. And we practiced with her Friday so we were able to have those practice reps with her. We miss Bronwyn so much.”
Witwer, the team’s leading-scorer who already has more than 100 goals on the season, again proved unstoppable en route to six goals and one assist. She was one of six Blue Streaks with multiple scores.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township shoots and scores against Molly Schreiner (5), Olivia Miller (21) and Katie Fry (24) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Calli Campagna (3) of Manheim Township works around Leah Moyer (17) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township shoots on goal against Sydney O'Donnell (33) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township drives towards the goal against Sydney O'Donnell (33) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Manheim Township's Cecelia Walker (11) gets hit by Olivia Miller (21) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township shoots on goal against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Cecelia Walker (11) of Manheim Township keeps her eyes on the ball against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Olivia Young (4) and Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township celebrate after Young's goal lgave Township a 9-2 lead over State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Cecelia Walker (11) of Manheim Township drives to the net against the State College defense in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Maddie Wagner (left) of Manheim Township shoots and scores to increase the Blue Streaks lead over State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Manheim Township goalie Maddie Eckert (54) is introduced prior to the start against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Manheim Township coach Mark Pinkerton talks to his team prior to the game against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nora White (33) of Manheim Township battles for the ball against Sydney O'Donnell (33) and Caitlyn Keiter (19) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Paige Laurence (44) of Manheim Township looks for someone to pass the ball to against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township drives towards the goal against Mia Reese (8) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Cecelia Walker (11) of Manheim Township gets set to shoot against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Brynn Hauck (20) of Manheim Township gets hit by a State College defender in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Gretta Harnish (55) of Manheim Township charges up the field with the ball against Hannah Garlin (7) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township passes the ball against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nora White (33) of Manheim Township races up the field against Leah Moyer (17) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Alyssa Dotter (9) of Manheim Township drives into the teeth of the State College defense in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Alyssa Dotter (9) of Manheim Township drives Sydney O'Donnell (33) of State College defense in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Brenna Campagna (22) of Manheim Township battles with Phebe Herlocher (14) of State College for the faceoff in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Brenna Campagna (22) of Manheim Township drives towards the goal against Hannah Garlin (7) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Kayla Kurtz (17) of Manheim Township drives around the back of the net against Mia Reese (8) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township shoots and scores against Molly Schreiner (5), Olivia Miller (21) and Katie Fry (24) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Calli Campagna (3) of Manheim Township works around Leah Moyer (17) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township shoots on goal against Sydney O'Donnell (33) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township drives towards the goal against Sydney O'Donnell (33) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Manheim Township's Cecelia Walker (11) gets hit by Olivia Miller (21) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township shoots on goal against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Cecelia Walker (11) of Manheim Township keeps her eyes on the ball against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Olivia Young (4) and Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township celebrate after Young's goal lgave Township a 9-2 lead over State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Cecelia Walker (11) of Manheim Township drives to the net against the State College defense in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Maddie Wagner (left) of Manheim Township shoots and scores to increase the Blue Streaks lead over State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Manheim Township goalie Maddie Eckert (54) is introduced prior to the start against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Manheim Township coach Mark Pinkerton talks to his team prior to the game against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nora White (33) of Manheim Township battles for the ball against Sydney O'Donnell (33) and Caitlyn Keiter (19) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Paige Laurence (44) of Manheim Township looks for someone to pass the ball to against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township drives towards the goal against Mia Reese (8) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Cecelia Walker (11) of Manheim Township gets set to shoot against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Brynn Hauck (20) of Manheim Township gets hit by a State College defender in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Gretta Harnish (55) of Manheim Township charges up the field with the ball against Hannah Garlin (7) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Sydney Witwer (31) of Manheim Township passes the ball against State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nora White (33) of Manheim Township races up the field against Leah Moyer (17) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Alyssa Dotter (9) of Manheim Township drives into the teeth of the State College defense in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Alyssa Dotter (9) of Manheim Township drives Sydney O'Donnell (33) of State College defense in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Brenna Campagna (22) of Manheim Township battles with Phebe Herlocher (14) of State College for the faceoff in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Brenna Campagna (22) of Manheim Township drives towards the goal against Hannah Garlin (7) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Kayla Kurtz (17) of Manheim Township drives around the back of the net against Mia Reese (8) of State College in PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse quarterfinal action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Mark Palczewski
Meanwhile, Brenna Campagna dominated at draw control in the first half, winning 11 of 13 midfield battles to help the Streaks build a 9-3 advantage by intermission.
Though, it took District Three champion Manheim Township (21-2) about 10 minutes to get going, with District Six champion State College (13-4) evening the score at 1-1 on a goal from Sydney O’Donnell (three goals) at the 16:55 mark of the first half.
“It was a little hectic but we figured it out,” Streaks’ defender Greta Harnish said. “We recognized that (O’Donnell) was their top scorer and tried to step up more on her.”
Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament champion Manheim Township outshot State College 30-19. Streak goalkeepers Maddie Eckert (five saves) and Rachel Pongonis (one save) combined for six stops, fronted by defenders Harnish, Devon Nee and Elle Commerce. The defensive unit was just the second to hold State College under eight goals this season.
Manheim Township is now just one win away from returning to the state championship game for the fourth season in a row, still trying to become the first team from District Three to win a state title.
Their next opponent is a familiar one: District Three third-seed Wilson, who the Streaks topped 11-10 in the district semifinals. That state semifinal will happen Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
“I love playing Wilson,” Witwer said. “Those games are always chippy and fun. Last game was a super intense one. We’ll be ready for them again.”