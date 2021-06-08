STATE COLLEGE — After reaching the girls lacrosse state championship game in 2018 and 2019, expectations were high that Manheim Township would get back there in 2020 considering the Blue Streaks were returning all but two starters.

The COVID-19 pandemic dashed those hopes, wiping out the 2020 campaign before it got started. As a result, not many knew what Manheim Township would bring to the table in 2021, and thus it was unclear if or when the Streaks would get back to the state’s biggest stage.

Those questions have been answered throughout this spring, the latest coming with Tuesday’s 18-8 win over Sewickley Academy in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals. It sends the Streaks (21-5) to the state championship game for what is essentially the third season in a row.

“It means the world to us,” Manheim Township senior defender Bella Grandrimo said afterward. “Especially as seniors, finishing our last year off by going to the state championship again to finish what we started is super exciting.”

In hot conditions under the sun on the turf at State College’s Memorial Field, Manheim Township senior attack Megan Rice (seven goals, two assists) put a pair in the back of the net to give the Streaks an early 2-0 lead. The third-place team from District Seven, Sewickley Academy (17-3) tied it 2-2 and later cut its deficit to 5-4 at the 11:17 mark.

From there, Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season and tournament champion Manheim Township scored six in a row, the last four of those coming in a two-minute stretch during a man-up situation. The Streaks led 12-5 at halftime, through a combination of factors.

The first was a patient offensive attack.

“We’ve been really growing as an offense,” Rice said. “Even in this past week after the win over Garnet Valley, we took what worked, like that patience of getting high-percentage shots, not forcing it. So everyone can just calm down. Also, it was hot today so we wanted to give our midfielders a break.”

Oftentimes in the first half, the Streaks put a half-dozen players up top, spread out about 15 yards in front of the net, which in turn stretched the Sewickley defense. In that setup, Manheim Township brought Rice and Sydney Witwer (two goals) from behind the net, either leading to a shot or creating openings for teammates to shoot.

“With the high school rules the defenders can’t go in the crease so we use that to our advantage,” Rice said. “I can go with my left hand. We can mix it around. There are so many options from that set we like to use.”

The Streaks also had their best performance in quite some time at draw control, winning 12 of 18 midfield battles in the opening frame, and 18 of 28 overall. Brenna Campagna and Devon Nee took turns at the center, with midfielder Sydney Witwer and defender Emma Hagg battling for the ball on the edges of the midfield circle.

“The draw is everything in girls lacrosse,” Sewickley coach Chelsea Cameron said. “It’s about wanting it and finding it. We just weren’t finding it early on and really boxing out and getting to the ball.”

Manheim Township scored six of its goals on free position opportunities. Alyssa Dotter’s fifth goal with 10:06 remaining gave the Blue Streaks a 16-6 advantage and a running clock.

Manheim Township sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Eckert made seven saves, fronted by defenders Grandrimo, Hagg, Nee and Gretta Harnish.

Manheim Township will face three-time state champ Radnor in Saturday’s championship tilt, scheduled for a 12 p.m. start at West Chester East High School.

“We played them (Radnor) in our preseason,” Rice said. “It was a good learning experience.”

